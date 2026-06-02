Porsche Sonderwunsch Creates Wildest GT3 Touring Yet For Moldova

The Touring badge is usually reserved for buyers who want the raw brilliance of a GT3 without the giant rear wing announcing it to the world. This particular car completely ignores that understated brief. Built through Porsche’s Sonderwunsch personalisation programme to mark 15 years of Porsche Moldova, this one-off creation is about as subtle as a neon sign in a dark room.

Dubbed the “Tree of Life,” the bespoke project was developed in collaboration with Porsche Moldova, Style Porsche, and the Sonderwunsch specialists in Zuffenhausen. The concept takes inspiration from one of Moldova’s most recognisable cultural emblems, symbolising heritage, renewal, and deep-rooted tradition.

What instantly steals the spotlight is the paint finish. The bodywork transitions through an intricate gradient effect, starting in Viola Purple Metallic at the nose before blending into Chromaflair Magic Magenta at the rear. Porsche says the colour progression mirrors the ripening stages of grapes, paying tribute to Moldova’s long-standing wine culture. Depending on the angle and lighting, the car almost appears to change identity from front to back.

The attention to detail goes far beyond the body panels. Its 20- and 21-inch magnesium wheels carry the same gradient treatment, while a hand-painted Tree of Life graphic stretches across the bonnet and roof finished in Neodyme Porsche Gold. Porsche claims the elaborate combination of layered paint and detailed artwork consumed roughly 400 hours of craftsmanship. Hidden within the front grille is also a discreet “M” detail referencing Moldova.

Inside, the GT3 Touring continues the extravagant theme. The cabin combines Lila leather with Ruby Star Neo highlights, Atacama Beige contrast stitching, and vibrant Pasha fabric finished in Ruby Star Neo and beige. The retro-inspired pattern appears on the seat centres, door cards, glovebox, and even the luggage compartment, creating one of the wildest GT3 interiors in recent memory.

There are also more traditional touches mixed into the madness. Paldao wood trim has been fitted to the manual gear lever and seat backs, adding a classic feel to an otherwise unapologetically loud specification.

Mechanically, Porsche wisely left the drivetrain untouched. That means the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six still delivers 502 hp (374 kW) to the rear wheels, paired to a manual gearbox. No extra power was needed here because the GT3 already delivers one of the purest driving experiences on sale today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Porsche Sonderwunsch?

Sonderwunsch is Porsche’s factory-backed customisation division that creates highly personalised one-off vehicles tailored to customer requests.

How much power does the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring make?

The current GT3 Touring produces 502 hp (374 kW) from a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine.

What inspired the Tree of Life GT3 Touring?

The design was inspired by Moldova’s cultural Tree of Life symbol along with the country’s historic wine-making heritage.

Is the Tree of Life GT3 Touring a production model?

No. It is a unique one-off commission created specifically to celebrate Porsche Moldova’s 15th anniversary.

Does the GT3 Touring have the same performance as the regular GT3?

Yes. The Touring shares the same drivetrain and chassis setup as the standard GT3 but replaces the large rear wing with a more subtle rear design.