Porsche Unveils Three Incredible Toy Story-Inspired 911s For Charity

Sonderwunsch Division Brings Pixar Characters to Life

The Toy Story franchise has entertained generations for more than three decades, making every new release a major event. With Toy Story 5 set to hit cinemas later this month, Porsche has revealed three unique 911 models inspired by some of the series’ most beloved characters.

Unlike most creations from Porsche’s exclusive Sonderwunsch programme, these one-off builds were not commissioned by private collectors. Instead, Porsche developed them as a special project in partnership with Disney and Pixar. The trio will eventually be auctioned for charity, with proceeds benefiting organisations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Buzz Lightyear Inspires A Wild 911 GT3 RS

Leading the collection is a striking Porsche 911 GT3 RS styled after Buzz Lightyear. The exterior combines white, Green Yellow, Lizard Green, Fire Red, Light Sport Grey and purple accents to mirror the iconic Space Ranger’s suit.

The Sonderwunsch team went all out with the details. Purple highlights appear on the front louvres, the driver’s side air intake and even the upper section of the enormous rear wing. Special Space Ranger graphics are applied across the bodywork, while the tyres feature custom “Lightyear” branding.

Inside, the theme continues with bespoke leather and Alcantara upholstery, purple accents and illuminated side sills carrying the famous phrase: “To Infinity and Beyond.”

Woody Gets A Denim-Themed 911 Carrera T

Representing Woody is a more understated yet equally impressive 911 Carrera T.

The custom paintwork was developed to resemble a pair of blue jeans, blending Golf Blue, White and Dark Sea Blue shades. Aurum-finished details on the front splitter, mirror caps, wheel centre caps and trim pieces contrast with Coffee Black accents throughout the exterior.

The cabin embraces Woody’s western roots with vintage-inspired brown leather, Cognac and Dark Night Blue upholstery, plus a red-and-yellow checkered pattern integrated into the seat backs. Illuminated door sills feature the slogan “Ride Like the Wind!” as a nod to the character’s adventurous personality.

Jessie-Inspired Targa 4 GTS Completes The Trio

The third and final build pays tribute to Jessie through a specially crafted 911 Targa 4 GTS.

Finished in a unique shade known as Jessie White Metallic, the car also features accents in 944 Cobalt Blue Metallic and elegant GTS Red pinstriping. The Targa roof takes inspiration from Jessie’s trademark hat, complete with contrasting beige piping.

Its interior is arguably the most dramatic of the three. Dark Night Blue, Bordeaux Red and Pebble Grey leather are combined throughout the cabin, while black-and-white cowhide-pattern floor mats add a playful western touch. The illuminated side sills proudly display the words “Yee Haw!”

Charity Auction Planned For The One-Off Collection

All three cars made their public debut during the Toy Story 5 world premiere in Los Angeles on 9 June 2026. Porsche has confirmed that the vehicles will eventually be sold together as part of a charitable initiative, although auction details have not yet been announced.

For collectors, Porsche enthusiasts and Toy Story fans alike, it is a collaboration that blends childhood nostalgia with some of the most personalised 911s ever produced.