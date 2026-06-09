RevoZport Sharpens The BMW M3 G80 With Aggressive New Street Kit

BMW may be preparing to move on from the current G80-generation M3 after the 2027 model year, but the aftermarket scene is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite the platform having been around for several years, tuning companies continue to develop fresh upgrades for both the M3 Sedan and M3 Touring.

History has shown that performance enthusiasts continue modifying M cars long after production ends, and the G8X generation looks set to follow the same path.

RevoZport Unveils Its New Street Kit

The latest package comes courtesy of RevoZport, which has introduced what it calls the Street Kit for the BMW M3. Rather than completely transforming the car into something extreme, the package focuses on enhancing the factory design while maintaining the M3’s recognisable character.

The most noticeable change is the vented bonnet, which immediately gives the front end a more aggressive appearance. It is joined by a prominent front splitter, redesigned front fender trims, side skirts and replacement mirror caps.

The result is a more purposeful look without venturing into overly aggressive territory.

Carbon Details And Revised Aerodynamics

Moving to the rear, RevoZport has fitted a revised bumper skirt and diffuser arrangement that closely follows the original design but adds a sportier visual presence. A subtle ducktail spoiler rounds out the rear-end modifications.

The carbon-finished components contrast sharply against the vibrant red exterior, creating a motorsport-inspired aesthetic. The exposed carbon weave further emphasises the performance-focused nature of the package.

The tuner has also lowered the suspension, helping the car sit closer to the ground while filling the arches with a set of larger aftermarket Y-spoke alloy wheels finished in polished silver.

Darkened window tint completes the overall look and helps the M3 stand apart from the standard model.

No Changes Under The Bonnet

While the exterior receives extensive attention, there is no indication that RevoZport has altered the powertrain.

That means the familiar 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo inline-six remains in place. In standard M3 form, it produces 473 hp (353 kW). The rear-wheel-drive M3 Competition increases output to 503 hp (375 kW), while the all-wheel-drive M3 Competition xDrive delivers 523 hp (390 kW).

Performance remains impressive across the range. The flagship M3 Competition xDrive can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds, making it four-tenths quicker than the rear-wheel-drive Competition and seven-tenths faster than the standard M3.

A Tasteful Evolution Of The M3 Formula

With many aftermarket companies choosing increasingly radical designs, RevoZport’s Street Kit takes a more measured approach. The upgrades sharpen the M3’s appearance without compromising the clean lines that have helped make the G80 one of BMW M’s most successful modern performance cars.

As the end of the current M3 generation approaches, packages like this demonstrate that enthusiasm for BMW’s iconic sports sedan remains as strong as ever.