Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II Arrives With More Power And 628 km Range

The updated Rolls-Royce Spectre has officially broken cover with more power, more customisation options and an even stronger focus on craftsmanship. Its arrival comes just days after the unveiling of the divisive Ferrari Luce, and the timing almost feels deliberate. While Ferrari’s latest creation split opinion across the internet, Rolls-Royce appears determined to show that an ultra-luxury EV can still carry itself with elegance and restraint.

Both the standard Spectre and the more aggressive Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge receive a series of understated revisions, although the Black Badge benefits from the most meaningful upgrades. Most of the exterior brightwork now adopts a newly developed Iced Black matte treatment, including the fresh open-spoke wheel design that exposes the massive braking hardware underneath.

Even the famous Spirit of Ecstasy mascot now wears a matte black finish. Rolls-Royce stopped short of blacking everything out entirely though, as the Pantheon grille retains polished vertical vanes to ensure the car still carries the unmistakable visual identity expected of a Rolls-Royce.

The regular Spectre Series II gains a new Ethereal Blue paint option along with redesigned 23-inch forged alloy wheels that have been engineered to play with light from every angle. According to Rolls-Royce, each wheel takes as long as six hours to finish by hand.

Inside, the cabin receives a number of subtle but intricate enhancements. The dashboard now incorporates a more detailed timepiece inspired by aviation instrumentation, while the passenger side fascia features a flowing illuminated display made up of 8,108 individual light points arranged in a wave-like pattern.

Rolls-Royce says the Spectre has become one of its most heavily personalised models since launch three years ago, with many owners commissioning more than 20 bespoke elements for a single car. The brand claims only the legendary Rolls-Royce Phantom attracts more bespoke requests from clients.

As a result, the Series II introduces a far broader catalogue of finishes, materials and handcrafted detailing options. One newly developed material theme draws inspiration from the bamboo groves of Le Jardin des Méditerranées on the Côte d’Azur, situated close to Sir Henry Royce’s former winter residence.

Customers selecting the new fabric treatment can expect a staggering level of craftsmanship. Certain interiors require up to 2.6 million stitches, nearly 16 km (10 miles) of thread and as much as 25 hours of assembly work. Buyers can also specify the latest Placed Perforation leather treatment, allowing designers to create intricate artwork patterns directly within the upholstery using precision-cut perforations.

Another addition is a new high-gloss Brindled Walnut veneer. It combines timber sourced from non-fruiting trees that would normally be discarded with eucalyptus fibres recovered from fine paper production, resulting in a layered tiger-stripe appearance unique to each vehicle.

Under the skin, Rolls-Royce engineers have recalibrated the dual-motor drivetrain for improved performance and efficiency. The standard Spectre now produces 593 hp (442 kW) and 1,015 Nm of torque, representing a healthy increase over the previous model’s 577 hp (430 kW) and 900 Nm. The Black Badge version climbs to 670 hp (500 kW) alongside a massive 1,100 Nm of torque.

The 102 kWh battery pack appears unchanged in size, but revised cell technology and software optimisation have boosted driving range significantly. Rolls-Royce now claims the Spectre Series II can travel as far as 628 km (390 miles) on a single charge, marking an improvement of roughly 18 percent compared to the outgoing version. Charging performance has improved too, with a 10 to 80 percent recharge now achievable in under 30 minutes.

Pricing is expected to remain close to the outgoing model.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the range of the new Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II?

Rolls-Royce claims the updated Spectre can travel up to 628 km (390 miles) on a full charge.

How much power does the Spectre Black Badge produce?

The updated Black Badge version delivers 670 hp (500 kW) and 1,100 Nm of torque.

Has the battery size changed in the new Spectre?

The battery capacity remains at 102 kWh, although updated cell technology and revised software improve efficiency and range.

How fast can the Spectre Series II charge?

Rolls-Royce says a 10 to 80 percent charge can now be completed in under 30 minutes using fast charging.

What is new inside the Spectre Series II?

The cabin gains a redesigned aviation-inspired clock, expanded bespoke material choices, illuminated dashboard detailing and new handcrafted veneer finishes.