TECHART Unveils Complete Upgrade Programme for 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

TECHART has revealed a comprehensive customisation package for the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S (992.2), offering owners the opportunity to enhance virtually every aspect of the car. From aerodynamics and performance upgrades to bespoke interiors and forged wheels, the German tuner has created a modular programme that allows each component to be fitted individually or as part of a complete package.

Exterior: Sharper Looks With Functional Aerodynamics

The most obvious transformation comes from a newly developed aerokit that gives the 911 Turbo S a more purposeful stance. Up front, a multi-piece front spoiler with optional carbon-fibre elements broadens the appearance without interfering with the standard active spoiler system.

Buyers can also specify carbon-fibre aero hoods with or without an integrated air intake, while widened front fenders featuring wheel arch vents add 10 mm on either side. Along the flanks, redesigned side skirts, carbon-fibre mirror caps and reworked air intake trims continue the aggressive theme.

At the rear, TECHART has developed a new carbon-fibre intake design that improves airflow management while drawing attention to the central diffuser. A redesigned rear diffuser and carbon-fibre air outlets further distinguish the Turbo S from standard models.

Customers can choose between multiple rear spoilers, including a larger carbon-fibre unit and a fixed ducktail-inspired spoiler that pays homage to classic Porsche designs. A roof spoiler completes the aerodynamic package.

Power and Sound: 800 HP on Tap

The factory Porsche 911 Turbo S already delivers 701 hp (523 kW) and 800 Nm of torque, but TECHART’s TECHTRONIC Powerkit lifts output to 800 hp (596 kW) and 940 Nm.

This increase improves acceleration figures considerably:

Performance Standard Turbo S TECHART Turbo S 0-100 km/h 2.5 sec 2.4 sec 0-160 km/h 5.5 sec 4.9 sec 0-200 km/h 8.4 sec 7.6 sec 100-200 km/h 5.6 sec 4.8 sec Top speed 322 km/h 322 km/h

The extra performance is activated only in Sport and Sport Plus modes, allowing drivers to choose when to access the full power upgrade.

Two Exhaust Options Available

TECHART has also developed two valve-controlled exhaust systems.

The first is a road-legal sports exhaust that adds more depth and volume without compromising everyday usability.

For export markets and off-road use, a more extreme Racing Exhaust System features sports catalytic converters and deletes the gasoline particulate filters, producing a louder and more visceral soundtrack. Tailpipe options are available in titanium and carbon-fibre finishes.

Formula IX Race Forged Wheels and Adjustable Suspension

A new Formula IX Race forged wheel has been created specifically for the 992.2 Turbo S. Inspired by motorsport cross-spoke designs, the wheels feature intricate machining to reduce weight while showcasing the braking hardware.

The forged wheels weigh just 9.8 kg at the front and 12 kg at the rear and are available in black, silver, titanium and champagne finishes, with bespoke colours also offered.

Suspension upgrades include a lowering spring kit that drops the ride height by approximately 30 mm. Buyers looking for more adjustability can opt for a coilover system with independent front and rear height settings.

To retain everyday practicality, TECHART also offers its Noselift System, which raises the front axle by roughly 40 mm at the touch of a button and functions up to 60 km/h.

Interior: Bespoke Craftsmanship

Inside, the German tuner offers virtually unlimited personalisation. Everything from the seats and steering wheel to the headliner, centre console and luggage compartment can be redesigned according to customer specifications.

Leather, Alcantara, carbon-fibre and painted finishes are available alongside customised stitching, embossing and colour combinations. Each interior is hand-finished at TECHART’s upholstery facility in Leonberg, Germany, allowing owners to create a cabin that reflects their own tastes.

TECHART Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe 992.2

TECHART Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 992.2