Tesla Roadster Could Finally Appear in August After Nine Years of Delays

It has been almost nine years since Tesla first unveiled the second-generation Roadster, yet the all-electric supercar remains one of the most delayed vehicles in modern automotive history. Now, according to new reports, Tesla is once again preparing to showcase the long-promised model, with a public demonstration reportedly planned for August 2026.

Whether that date ultimately materialises remains to be seen.

Tesla Reportedly Planning Public Demonstration

Fresh details from sources familiar with the project suggest Tesla is targeting a public Roadster demonstration later this year. The event is expected to take place in Texas and could finally provide a closer look at a vehicle that has spent nearly a decade trapped in development limbo.

The Roadster was originally revealed in 2017 alongside the Tesla Semi, with production initially pencilled in for 2020. Since then, the launch timeline has slipped repeatedly, with new production targets announced and missed almost every year.

While Tesla has not officially confirmed a firm launch date, reports indicate the company still intends to bring the Roadster to market rather than quietly abandoning the project.

A Decade of Delays

The Roadster’s journey has become infamous among automotive enthusiasts.

After its 2017 debut, Tesla stated production would begin in 2020. When that deadline passed, the company blamed supply chain disruptions, semiconductor shortages and shifting manufacturing priorities. Production was subsequently pushed to 2021, then 2022, then 2023 and later 2024.

Fast forward to 2026 and customers are still waiting.

Tesla’s focus over the past few years has largely centred on scaling production of high-volume models such as the Model Y, while also investing heavily in autonomous driving technologies, robotics and artificial intelligence projects.

As a result, the Roadster has often appeared to sit at the bottom of the priority list.

Reservation Holders Continue to Wait

Unlike the Cybertruck, which required only a small reservation fee, the Roadster demanded a far larger financial commitment from prospective buyers.

Customers were required to place an initial deposit of $5,000 followed by a further $45,000 payment within ten days to secure a production slot. The total refundable reservation amount therefore reached $50,000.

Over the years, some reservation holders reportedly chose to withdraw and request refunds after growing frustrated with the seemingly endless delays.

Expect the Price to Be Much Higher

When Tesla first revealed the Roadster, it announced a starting price of $250,000.

However, automotive history suggests buyers should not expect that figure to remain unchanged.

The Cybertruck serves as a clear example. Early pricing targets announced years before launch ultimately proved far lower than the final production vehicle’s sticker price. Given rising production costs, inflation and the lengthy delay, it would be surprising if the Roadster arrived at the exact price originally promised.

SpaceX Technology Could Be the Main Attraction

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the upcoming demonstration is Tesla’s reported intention to showcase the Roadster’s SpaceX-inspired cold-gas thruster system.

Internally known as the A71 package, the system is said to use compressed gas thrusters developed with technology from SpaceX. Tesla has previously suggested these thrusters could dramatically improve acceleration, braking and cornering performance.

There have even been claims that the technology may allow the vehicle to briefly lift off the ground under certain conditions, although exactly how this would work in a production car remains unclear.

If the August demonstration goes ahead, it could provide the first real-world proof that the ambitious system is more than just a concept.

Tesla Needs the Roadster More Than Ever

The Roadster was originally intended to serve as a technological halo car for Tesla, demonstrating what electric performance vehicles could achieve.

Today, the situation is different. Tesla faces increasing competition across virtually every segment of the EV market, while its ageing flagship models continue to attract criticism for their lack of major updates.

Successfully launching the Roadster would not only fulfil one of Tesla’s oldest promises but could also provide a much-needed boost to the brand’s image.

For now, though, the Roadster remains a car that exists largely on presentation slides, concept displays and social media promises.

August may finally change that. Or it may simply become another date added to the Roadster’s ever-growing list of delays.