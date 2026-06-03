Theon Design Reveals 421 HP (314 kW) Carbon Fibre Porsche 911 Restomod

A fresh creation from Theon Design has surfaced, and once again the Oxfordshire-based outfit has demonstrated just how far an air-cooled Porsche 911 can be pushed without losing the soul that made it iconic in the first place.

Built around a classic 964-generation Porsche 911, this latest commission has been completely reworked from the ground up and fitted with lightweight carbon fibre bodywork, while still retaining a distinctly analogue feel behind the wheel. The naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six now delivers 421 horsepower (314 kW) alongside 439 Nm (324 lb-ft) of torque, all sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

The numbers are impressive on their own, but the real story lies in the weight. Tipping the scales at just 1,146 kg, the bespoke coupe achieves a power-to-weight ratio that reportedly eclipses the latest Porsche 911 GT3, while still maintaining the tactile driving experience enthusiasts crave from older air-cooled cars.

Unlike many heavily modified restomods that lean into aggressive styling, this example adopts a more restrained approach. Finished in Crayon Grey with carefully placed Lizard Green accents, the exterior balances subtlety with just enough visual drama. Smoked light lenses, brushed Eclipse trim and a modernised Porsche crest help give the car a contemporary edge, while the 17-inch Anthracite and Black wheels sit over Lizard Green RS brake calipers.

Interestingly, Theon continues to retain steel doors on its builds rather than replacing everything with carbon fibre. According to the company, this helps preserve the familiar feel and mechanical tactility associated with classic 911s.

The engineering underneath is equally extensive. The flat-six is controlled via a MoTeC ECU and PDM setup, while carbon fibre engine components and carbon-infused intake trumpets help reduce mass and sharpen response. Drivers can tailor the character of the car through multiple throttle modes, ranging from more relaxed road settings through to a louder and more aggressive “Raucous” mode that unlocks full power delivery, raises the spoiler and amplifies the exhaust theatrics.

The suspension package comes courtesy of TracTive semi-active dampers with five selectable settings. Each setup is individually calibrated around the owner’s driving preferences, rather than applying a fixed factory tune across every build.

Inside, the same understated theme continues. Liquorice leather is paired with exposed carbon fibre surfaces and subtle Lizard Green stitching throughout the cabin. Bespoke machined aluminium details, custom instrument graphics and Recaro RS seats complete the look without pushing the interior into overstyled territory.

Modern technology has been integrated carefully rather than dominating the cabin. An original Becker Mexico head unit remains in place, although it now works alongside a Hertz amplifier and six Focal speakers. Wireless charging and discreet smartphone integration have also been added through a custom carbon fibre centre console.

Each Theon commission reportedly takes around 6,000 hours to complete, with owners working closely alongside the company throughout the design and engineering process. Production numbers remain extremely limited too, with only six customer cars scheduled for completion during 2026.

The company builds every car in Oxfordshire, an area widely known as the heart of the UK’s motorsport industry. Motorsport-derived carbon fibre construction methods and aerospace-grade electrical systems are also used extensively throughout the project.

Pricing starts at £430,000 (approximately R9,500,000) before adding the donor car, taxes or shipping costs, placing it firmly among the world’s most exclusive Porsche reinterpretations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What engine does the Theon Porsche 911 use?

The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine producing 421 hp (314 kW) and 439 Nm (324 lb-ft) of torque.

How much does the Theon 911 weigh?

The fully re-engineered coupe weighs just 1,146 kg thanks to extensive carbon fibre construction.

Does the Theon 911 use a manual gearbox?

Yes. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

How much does a Theon commission cost?

Pricing starts from £430,000 (approximately R9.5 million), excluding the donor car, taxes and shipping.

How many Theon cars are built each year?

Production is extremely limited, with only six customer commissions planned for 2026.

What makes Theon different from other Porsche restomods?

Theon focuses heavily on maintaining the analogue feel and driving character of classic air-cooled 911s while integrating modern engineering and lightweight materials.