This Aston Martin Simulator Costs Over R1.2 Million

Not everyone is content with a gaming chair and a couple of screens. For those who take virtual racing seriously, and we mean seriously, a purpose-built simulator is the only way to go. This one might be the most compelling yet.

In collaboration with specialist builder Curv Racing, Aston Martin has announced the AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition, a limited-run racing simulator built to replicate the exact driving position of the Valkyrie that’ll be pounding the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Designed to Put You in the Valkyrie’s Seat

The AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition isn’t just sim racing hardware dressed up in Aston Martin branding. The attention to detail is deliberate and thorough.

The most striking touch is the inclusion of a bespoke Aston Martin Valkyrie steering wheel, the very same design used in the race car. Buyers can personalise their wheel with different rotary and side-panel colour configurations, and it comes loaded with nine rotary dials, 12 push buttons, a full-colour LCD display, and dual-clutch paddles with an adjustable bite point. In front of the driver sits a 49-inch display running NVIDIA RTX graphics, serving as the windscreen.

The driver is surrounded by a carbon-fibre monocoque shell, available in one of two liveries: #007 or #009. Both mirror the exterior designs of the Le Mans Valkyries, finished in Aston Martin Podium Green with contrasting yellow or red accents depending on the chosen car number.

A Le Mans Winner Behind the Design

Curv Racing Simulators was founded by Darren Turner, a man who knows a thing or two about endurance racing, having won his class at Le Mans three times. His direct involvement in the design of the AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition isn’t just a marketing footnote; it’s the reason the driving experience is said to come as close as possible to the real thing.

You can read more about the Valkyrie that inspired this simulator in our earlier coverage of Aston Martin’s Le Mans Valkyrie reveal and the Valkyrie AMR Pro’s 1,000 hp (746 kW) track-only version.

Just 24 Units, and They Won’t Last Long

Aston Martin and Curv Racing are building only 24 examples of the AMR-C01-R Hypercar Edition, a nod to the 24 Hours of Le Mans itself, no doubt. Pricing comes in at just under $78,600 (approximately R1,2m) before taxes.

That might sound steep, but context matters here. The standard AMR-C01-R on which this edition is based launched in spring 2025 at $90,000 (approximately R1,45m), and all 50 units of that run sold out quickly. There’s every reason to expect the Hypercar Edition to follow suit, regardless of how the Valkyries perform on race day.

For those tracking the Valkyrie’s real-world performance credentials, our piece on the Valkyrie’s Silverstone lap record is worth a read, as is the original confirmation of Aston Martin’s Le Mans programme.