Toyota Unveils Hardcore GRMN Corolla With More Grip And Less Weight

The Toyota GR Corolla was already sitting near the top of the hot hatch food chain, but Toyota has now taken things several steps further with the unveiling of the new GRMN Corolla. This sharper, more track-focused evolution is not only headed for Japan, but will also be offered in limited numbers across North America and Australia.

Development work for the new model took place both at the Nürburgring and in Japan’s demanding Super Taikyu racing series, and the result is immediately obvious from the outside. The GRMN gains a much more purposeful aerodynamic package featuring a vented bonnet, functional louvers on the front fenders, and a revised front bumper complete with additional aero detailing. Around the back sits a larger adjustable rear wing that can be altered across five positions in one-degree increments.

Toyota has also gone after the chassis with equal intensity. The GRMN Corolla receives specially developed front and rear dampers paired with revised springs aimed at extracting even more grip and composure from the already capable platform. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres come standard in a 245/40 setup at all four corners, now 10 mm wider than those fitted to the regular car. Completing the look are forged matte bronze wheels.

Further revisions have been made to the electric power steering calibration and the all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says rear torque distribution has been improved, while high-speed stability has also been enhanced. In real-world terms, the GRMN Corolla is designed to feel even more precise and confidence-inspiring whether attacking a racetrack or carving through a mountain pass.

Under the bonnet remains Toyota’s turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine producing 296 hp (221 kW). Torque has climbed slightly from 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) to 410 Nm (302 lb-ft). Borrowing technology from the 2026 GR Yaris, the GRMN Corolla also features an intercooler spray system to help keep temperatures under control during hard driving.

Toyota has simultaneously worked to trim unnecessary mass from the package. The rear seats have been removed, while the bonnet is now made from carbon fibre, contributing to a total weight reduction of 30 kg (66 lbs).

Inside, the cabin gains new bucket seats constructed from glass fibre-reinforced polymer along with additional carbon fibre trim pieces throughout. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel featuring a red 12 o’clock marker further reinforces the motorsport-inspired atmosphere. Unlike many modern performance cars moving toward automatics, Toyota will only offer the GRMN Corolla with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Official pricing has not yet been confirmed for any market. Toyota is also preparing a second high-performance variant called the Corolla Morizo RR, which is expected to share many of the same upgrades but pair them with an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the manual setup.