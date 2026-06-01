Ultra-Rare Bugatti Centodieci Hits The Market With R260 Million Price Tag

A Bugatti Centodieci has surfaced for sale in Dubai with an asking price that borders on the absurd, even by hypercar standards. The ultra-exclusive machine is being offered for AED 60,000,000, which works out to roughly R266 million at current exchange rates.

That figure alone is enough to place it among the most expensive road cars currently listed anywhere in the Middle East, but the Centodieci was never intended to be an ordinary Bugatti. Unveiled as a tribute to the legendary EB110 and created to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, the Centodieci is one of the rarest modern hypercars ever built.

Production was capped at just 10 units worldwide, instantly making it one of the most sought-after collector cars on the planet. The example currently advertised in Dubai is a 2022 model showing just 400 km on the odometer, effectively remaining in delivery-mileage condition. According to the listing, it wears a white exterior with a matching white interior and is offered with European specifications.

Underneath the heavily reworked bodywork sits Bugatti’s iconic quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine. The Centodieci produces 1,577 hp (1,176 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque, making it 100 hp more powerful than the standard Chiron it is based on. Bugatti also managed to shave weight compared to the Chiron while revising the aerodynamics and cooling systems to better suit the more aggressive design.

Visually, the Centodieci stands apart from every other Bugatti of the modern era. The flat nose, five circular side intakes and sharper rear-end treatment all reference the iconic EB110 from the 1990s, yet the overall package remains unmistakably Bugatti. It is arguably one of the brand’s most dramatic designs and, judging by collector demand, one of its most desirable.

The AED 60 million asking price is particularly interesting when you consider the car’s original reported price was around €8 million before taxes and customisation. Today, the limited production run and growing demand for ultra-rare Bugatti models have pushed values into entirely different territory. Another Centodieci heading to auction in Europe was estimated at between €10 million and €15 million, highlighting just how valuable these cars have become.

Dubai has become something of a playground for the world’s rarest machinery, but even there, a Centodieci is an exceptionally rare sight.

For most enthusiasts, the idea of spending more than R200 million on a car is impossible to comprehend. For the handful of billionaires who can afford one, however, the Centodieci represents something few other vehicles can offer: exclusivity that money alone cannot easily buy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Bugatti Centodieci models were built?

Bugatti limited production to just 10 customer cars worldwide, making it one of the rarest modern hypercars ever created.

What does Centodieci mean?

Centodieci is Italian for 110, referencing Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday and the brand’s 110th anniversary celebrations.

How much power does the Bugatti Centodieci produce?

The quad-turbocharged W16 develops 1,577 hp (1,176 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque.

What is the asking price of the Dubai example?

The car is listed for AED 60,000,000, which is approximately R266 million.

Is the Bugatti Centodieci based on the Chiron?

Yes. The Centodieci shares its underlying platform and W16 powertrain with the Chiron but features unique styling, revised aerodynamics and increased power output.

Why is the Centodieci so expensive?

Its value comes from extreme rarity, Bugatti heritage, limited production, collector demand and its connection to the iconic EB110.