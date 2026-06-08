Venuum Reveals Radical Mercedes-AMG G 63 Mastodon V4 Convertible

The aftermarket world has no shortage of controversial creations, and Venuum has built a reputation for producing some of the most polarising vehicles on the planet. While the company has attracted attention with projects such as its Ferrari SF90-based V40, it has also developed a number of highly unconventional SUVs.

Its latest creation falls firmly into that second category.

Meet the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Mastodon V4 Convertible

Venuum has officially revealed the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Mastodon V4 Convertible, an open-top interpretation of the iconic G-Class that takes the already dramatic Mastodon package to a completely new level.

According to the tuner, the project has been in development for an extended period and is now ready for production. Venuum claims the vehicle combines an unmistakable design with a commanding road presence that is impossible to ignore.

That statement is difficult to argue with. Whether the attention it attracts is entirely positive will likely depend on personal taste.

Extensive Exterior Transformation

The Mastodon V4 Convertible is far more than a simple roof conversion. The front end has been completely redesigned with a bespoke grille featuring Venuum branding, newly developed rectangular headlights, unique daytime running lights and an aggressively sculpted bumper unlike anything seen on a factory G-Class.

A heavily modified bonnet further separates the vehicle from the standard Mercedes-AMG G 63, while the bodywork receives extensive alterations along the sides and rear.

New wheel arch extensions, side skirts and a redesigned rear bumper create a much wider visual stance. At the rear, custom taillights and a bespoke spare wheel carrier continue the distinctive theme.

The example shown wears a light brown exterior finish paired with matching wheels. Various exterior elements feature a forged carbon-look treatment that adds another layer of visual drama.

A Convertible G-Wagen With Seating for Four

The most significant change is, of course, the removal of the roof.

Venuum has transformed the G-Class into a fully open-top vehicle featuring a folding fabric roof that retracts behind the rear seats. The extensive structural modifications required to create the convertible layout are evident throughout the vehicle’s design.

Unlike some two-seat conversions, the Mastodon V4 retains seating for four occupants, preserving much of the practicality that has made the G-Class so popular among luxury SUV buyers.

Bespoke Interior Design

Inside, Venuum has continued the customisation theme with a striking yellow-and-black colour combination. The cabin receives numerous bespoke details, including forged carbon-style trim pieces and Venuum branding integrated throughout the interior.

The result is a cabin that is every bit as dramatic as the exterior.

Performance Remains a Mystery

One detail Venuum has not disclosed is whether the Mastodon V4 Convertible receives any performance upgrades.

The standard Mercedes-AMG G 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 577 hp (430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, but there has been no confirmation regarding additional power or chassis enhancements for this conversion.

For now, the focus appears to be centred entirely on styling and exclusivity rather than outright performance gains.

Not Short on Alternatives

The luxury convertible G-Class market is becoming increasingly crowded. Companies such as Brabus and Mansory have already developed their own interpretations of open-top G-Wagens, while Mercedes-Benz itself is reportedly exploring future G-Class variants that could revisit the concept.

Whether Venuum’s latest creation becomes a collector’s item or simply another divisive tuning project remains to be seen. One thing is certain: subtlety was never part of the brief.