Verde Volterra Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Tailor Made Commission Revealed

Ferrari has never been shy about protecting its identity. The Italian manufacturer is well known for keeping a tight grip on how its cars are presented to the world, and in some cases has reportedly blacklisted owners who pushed too far with personalisation. So when a deep gloss green SF90 XX Stradale rolled out of Maranello, it raised eyebrows. The difference here is that Ferrari did it themselves.

The car was commissioned through the official Tailor Made programme, and the result is as bold as anything the customisation world could have produced, only this one carries the full blessing of the Prancing Horse.

A Colour That Commands Attention

The most immediate talking point is the Verde Volterra paintwork. It is a world away from the Rosso Corsa, Giallo Modena, and Nero Daytona shades that have defined Ferrari’s road car palette for decades. To complement it, Ferrari applied Nocciola Met accents, while the car rolls on gloss black five-spoke wheels. Exposed carbon fibre panels complete the visual story, adding a raw, purposeful edge to the finish.

The number “21” appears on the doors, identifying this particular car as unit 21 of the 799 SF90 XX Stradales ever built. It is a subtle but meaningful detail for those who know what they are looking at.

Inside: Bespoke From Every Angle

The interior follows through with the same level of intent. Ferrari trimmed the cabin in Alcantara and JX Ultrasuede in Black, with Sella and black Serafil stitching running throughout. The Cavallino logo is embroidered in black Madeira Polyneon thread, a detail that reinforces just how far the Tailor Made team went to make this car entirely its own.

Ferrari described the commission on Instagram by saying that style and audacity are embedded into every element, transforming experimentation into identity. For a brand that has historically been as conservative as it is passionate, that statement says a great deal.

The Rules Ferrari Enforces

It is worth understanding why a factory-commissioned Verde Volterra SF90 XX Stradale is noteworthy in the first place. Ferrari exercises strict control over how its vehicles are modified and displayed in public. Customers who drastically alter the bodywork, change the logos, or repaint the car through unauthorised channels risk being permanently blacklisted. The policy is well documented, with high-profile names such as Justin Bieber, Nicolas Cage, and Kim Kardashian reportedly falling foul of it at various points.

Going through the Tailor Made programme is the correct channel for changes of this magnitude, and it keeps the owner firmly in Ferrari’s good books.

What This Commission Is Worth

Ferrari listed the SF90 XX Stradale at a starting price of $840,000 (R13,683,600). However, the combination of scarcity and ultra-limited production has driven prices significantly higher on the secondary market. Examples currently trade for anywhere between $1.6 million (R26,064,000) and $2.5 million (R40,725,000). With the Tailor Made specification and bespoke commission status factored in, this Verde Volterra example almost certainly sits at the upper end of that range, if not beyond it.