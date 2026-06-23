ZACOE Pushes the Lamborghini Temerario Further With Stage Two Widebody Programme

ZACOE has taken the wraps off the next chapter of its carbon fibre aero programme for the Lamborghini Temerario, releasing what it calls the Stage Two Widebody Kit. Following on from the Stage One Softkit that reshaped the V8 hybrid supercar’s visual identity without touching the factory bodywork, this new evolution goes considerably further, broadening the car’s stance and introducing a more layered, structured approach to aerodynamic design.

The result is a Temerario that carries significantly more visual mass while staying true to the OEM+ philosophy ZACOE has built its reputation on.

A Wider Stance Built on the Stage One Foundation

Stage Two does not discard what came before. Owners who already run the Stage One Softkit can step into the widebody configuration as a natural upgrade, with the new programme expanding on the existing aero architecture rather than replacing it wholesale.

The most immediately visible change is the adoption of full replacement widebody fenders at both ends of the car. These are not flared over the standard panels but serve as complete substitutes, broadening the Temerario’s shoulders and giving the wheel arches a far more pronounced presence. Importantly, the factory bodywork remains untouched throughout the process, meaning the conversion is fully reversible should an owner wish to return the car to its original configuration at any point.

Side Skirts Engineered for Airflow Management

One of the more technically interesting elements of the Stage Two kit is the side skirt design, which ZACOE describes as one of the largest rear-side skirt structures the company has developed to date. The skirts are not purely visual additions. Their opening angles have been specifically calculated to manage airflow before it reaches the rear wheel area, channelling air in a way that reduces turbulence and supports the aerodynamic work being done at the back of the car.

Ducktail, Swan-Neck Wing and Structural Reinforcement

At the rear, Stage Two pairs a ducktail spoiler with a swan-neck style rear wing to form a dual-layer structure. What makes this combination notable is what lies beneath the surface. ZACOE has incorporated specially designed internal reinforcement components within the wing assembly, reflecting the kind of engineering attention that does not always make it into the visible design. The structure is built to do more than look aggressive, with the internal architecture providing the rigidity needed to support sustained aerodynamic loads.

The entire package continues ZACOE’s practice of using high-grade carbon fibre throughout, keeping weight in check while ensuring each component meets the fitment standards expected on a car of the Temerario’s calibre.