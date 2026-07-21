2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 Debuts With 450 kW V8 and Fresh Luxury

Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled the refreshed 2027 GLS 680, following the recent facelift of the standard GLS range. The flagship luxury SUV is set to reach international markets later this year, bringing a redesigned exterior, upgraded technology and a significant increase in performance.

More Powerful Electrified V8 Engine

Power now comes from Mercedes-Benz’s latest M177 Evo 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, paired with a second-generation integrated starter generator. Output has climbed to 603 hp (450 kW), while torque increases to 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).

Compared to its predecessor, the updated GLS 680 gains an additional 56 hp (42 kW) and 121 Nm (89 lb-ft), delivering even stronger performance despite its focus on supreme comfort.

Chassis Upgrades Improve Comfort and Handling

Mercedes has also revised the steering system for the updated GLS range, while the Maybach version continues to feature Airmatic air suspension as standard.

Customers can also specify the latest E-Active Body Control suspension system, which actively manages spring and damper forces to minimise body roll, pitch and lift. The result is an even smoother ride while improving stability during spirited driving.

Fresh Exterior With Illuminated Details

The most obvious visual changes appear at the front, where the Maybach receives a redesigned fascia featuring an illuminated grille surround.

For the first time, the luxury SUV also gains an illuminated Maybach grille emblem together with an illuminated standing Mercedes-Benz star on the bonnet, giving the flagship an even more distinctive appearance after dark.

Standard models ride on newly designed 22-inch 20-hole alloy wheels, while buyers can upgrade to 23-inch forged wheels featuring an innovative ball-bearing centre cap that keeps the Mercedes-Benz star perfectly upright as the wheels rotate.

Technology and Luxury Receive Another Upgrade

Inside, the 2027 Maybach GLS adopts Mercedes-Benz’s latest MBUX Superscreen, which integrates three displays across the dashboard and runs the brand’s newest infotainment software.

The cabin also introduces Rose Gold instrument detailing, illuminated outer climate control vents and enhanced massage functions for both front and rear passengers.

Premium audio remains a priority, with an upgraded Burmester 3D Surround Sound System featuring Dolby Atmos. The system now includes 15 speakers and a more powerful 710-watt amplifier, delivering an even richer listening experience.

Pricing Still to Be Confirmed

Mercedes-Maybach says deliveries of the updated GLS 680 will begin later this year. Pricing has not yet been announced, although it is expected to command a premium over the outgoing model.