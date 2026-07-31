Abt Builds Monstrous 986 HP (736 kW) Audi RS Q8

Abt Sportsline has wrapped up its trio of special anniversary models celebrating the company’s 130th year in spectacular fashion. After unveiling a 621 hp (463 kW) RS3 and an 789 hp (588 kW) RS6, the renowned German tuner has turned its attention to the Audi RSQ8, transforming it into a four-figure powerhouse.

The result is the RSQ8-LE 1000, an SUV producing an astonishing 986 hp (736 kW), making it one of the most powerful Audi-based SUVs ever created.

Clever Engineering Unlocks 1,000 HP

Like Abt’s previous 1,000 hp projects, the RSQ8-LE 1000 relies on an indirect water and ethanol injection system to keep temperatures under control while extracting significantly more performance from the twin-turbocharged V8.

The system cools the intake charge more effectively, allowing the engine to burn more oxygen-rich air under heavy load. According to Abt, this delivers consistent peak performance even during prolonged high-speed driving.

Supporting modifications include a larger turbocharger and an upgraded intercooler, helping the SUV produce more than 50 percent more power than the standard Audi RSQ8 Performance, which leaves the factory with 640 hp (477 kW).

Performance to Match the Power

The standard RSQ8 Performance already holds the title as one of the quickest production SUVs around the Nürburgring, but Abt believes its heavily upgraded version has the potential to go even faster.

To help manage the immense performance, the RSQ8-LE 1000 features Abt’s eAWS adaptive roll stabilisation system. Using actuators on both axles, the technology reduces body roll dramatically and delivers handling characteristics that are said to feel remarkably close to a sports car despite the SUV’s size.

Top speed is quoted at 322 km/h (200 mph), placing it firmly in supercar territory.

Carbon Fibre Everywhere and Signature Gold Details

Visually, the anniversary model is impossible to mistake for a standard RSQ8.

The SUV rides on forged 23-inch wheels finished in gold, matching the styling theme used on the RS3 and RS6 anniversary editions. The aggressive carbon fibre body package includes a front splitter, bonnet vents, wheel arch vents, side components and a prominent rear diffuser.

Special anniversary badging and a commemorative gold coin mounted on the transmission tunnel remind occupants that this is one of Abt’s most exclusive creations.

Only 30 Will Ever Be Built

Abt CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt says the RSQ8-LE 1000 completes the company’s anniversary trilogy and reflects the values that have defined the business for more than a century: passion, craftsmanship and a willingness to push boundaries.

Production will be limited to just 30 examples worldwide.

Exclusivity comes at a significant cost. The performance and styling package alone is priced at €165,000 (approximately R3,150,000), while installation adds another €20,000 (approximately R382,000). Combined, buyers are looking at around €185,000 (approximately R3,532,000) before even purchasing the donor Audi RS Q8.

That means the upgrade package alone costs more than many high-performance SUVs, although buyers in this rarefied market are unlikely to be put off, especially when the end result delivers 1,000 hp.