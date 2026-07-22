Aston Martin Vanquish 25 Unveiled to Celebrate 25 Years of the Iconic GT

Aston Martin is celebrating 25 years of the Vanquish nameplate with a special limited edition that pays tribute to one of the brand’s most significant modern models.

Although the Vanquish has not been in continuous production since its original debut in 2001, its influence on the marque is undeniable. The first-generation model was the final Aston Martin to be built at Newport Pagnell, while also ushering in a new chapter that helped shape the company’s grand touring lineup for decades to come.

Today, the latest Vanquish represents Aston Martin’s flagship front-engined GT, while the second-generation model has become an increasingly desirable route into naturally aspirated V12 ownership.

Q by Aston Martin Creates the Vanquish 25

Known simply as the Vanquish 25, the anniversary model has been crafted by Q by Aston Martin and draws inspiration from the launch specification of the original 2001 Vanquish.

The exterior combines elegant Q Skye Silver paintwork with contrasting accents finished in Onyx Black, Oxford Tan, or Phantom Grey, creating a timeless look that suits the grand tourer’s proportions perfectly.

Exclusive touches include:

Unique Vanquish 25 exterior badging

Embroidered anniversary logos throughout the cabin

Q Commission metal foil detailing on the bodywork

Newly designed 21-inch alloy wheels

A bespoke Q by Aston Martin exhaust system

Distinctive red engine start/stop button

Performance Remains Unchanged

Mechanically, the Vanquish 25 remains identical to the standard model, which is hardly a disappointment.

Power continues to come from Aston Martin’s twin-turbocharged V12 producing 824 hp (614 kW), delivering the same impressive blend of effortless performance and long-distance comfort that has earned widespread praise.

Rather than chasing additional performance, Aston Martin has focused on subtle design enhancements that celebrate the heritage of one of its most recognisable model names.

Just 50 Examples Will Be Built

Production of the Vanquish 25 will be extremely limited.

Only 25 Coupés and 25 Volantes will be produced for customers worldwide, with each available in either two-seat or 2+2 configuration.

Its understated appearance means it could easily pass as a standard Vanquish, making it a fitting tribute for buyers who appreciate exclusivity without unnecessary visual drama.

Monterey Debut Before Deliveries Begin

The Vanquish 25 will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week next month, with customer deliveries expected before the end of the year.

While Aston Martin has yet to confirm pricing, the limited-edition model is expected to command a significant premium.

Aston Martin Reflects on the Vanquish Legacy

Vittorio Gabba, Head of Q by Aston Martin, said the Vanquish has become one of the company’s defining modern nameplates, making its 25th anniversary an important milestone.

He explained that the Vanquish 25 builds upon the achievements of the latest third-generation model with a carefully selected collection of exterior and interior enhancements that honour the car’s history without altering its core character.