Aston Martin Vantage RS Spied With Four Pipe Exhaust and Motorsport Wing

Image via Autoevolution

Aston Martin’s most hardcore Vantage yet has been caught testing again, and this time the exhaust setup tells a different story than earlier sightings suggested. Where previous prototypes wore an eight tip layout, the production bound Vantage RS has settled on four centrally mounted tailpipes instead. It is a small detail on paper, but it hints at how seriously Gaydon is treating the aerodynamics on this car.

A Wing Straight Off the Track

The rear wing is still wrapped in camouflage, yet its silhouette gives away its intentions. It closely echoes the setup Aston Martin used on the limited run Vantage AMR Pro several years back, a car built with lap times rather than comfort in mind. Paired with the new exhaust routing, the wing signals that downforce has taken priority over subtlety on this version of the Vantage.

Front End Changes Built for Airflow

Up front the changes are just as calculated. A wider grille sits between aggressive looking air curtains designed to feed more cooling air to the radiator and front brakes. Below that, a deeper front splitter pushes further into the airstream than on lesser Vantage models. Chunky side skirts complete the look, helping manage the high speed air moving beneath the car.

Centre Exit Exhaust and New Diffuser

Shifting the exhaust tips from the corners of the rear bumper to the middle of the valance panel was not just a styling choice. It frees up the outer edges of the rear bumper, letting air exit more cleanly and improving how well the new diffuser does its job. Forged alloy wheels finish off the corners, wrapped around cross drilled brake discs gripped by green calipers, a nod to the car’s track focused brief.

Pirelli Rubber for Serious Grip

Tyre choice reinforces the performance intent. Aston Martin has fitted Pirelli rubber sized at 325/30 ZR21 at the rear, a radial construction tyre rated for sustained high speeds. It is the kind of tyre spec you would expect on a car built to lap a circuit hard rather than simply look fast in a car park.

Inside the Cabin

Expect a cabin that leans harder into function than luxury. Carbon fibre trim pieces should feature throughout, alongside the familiar touchscreen infotainment setup carried over from the rest of the Vantage range. Sound deadening is likely to be trimmed back in the name of saving weight, and the standard comfort focused seats are expected to make way for proper motorsport style bucket seats.

Power and Performance Expectations

Under the bonnet sits the AMG sourced twin turbo V8, expected to match or beat the 671 hp (500 kW) already produced by the Vantage S. With no hybrid assistance to lean on, that same engine is tipped to deliver 800 Nm (590 lb ft) of torque running on premium unleaded. For context, Aston Martin already extracts stronger numbers from the DBX S, which suggests there could still be more performance on the table for the Vantage RS once final tuning is locked in.

The DBX S itself builds on the DBX707 with larger turbo compressor wheels, extra internal upgrades and revised software calibration that helps it hold peak power for longer at higher revs. Both DBX variants send power through a nine speed wet clutch automatic gearbox, also supplied by AMG, rather than a conventional torque converter unit.

The Vantage RS takes a different approach entirely. Power goes exclusively to the rear wheels via an eight speed ZF automatic. Given the car’s focus, it would make sense for Aston Martin to sharpen the downshift response, tune a more aggressive electronic rear differential and stiffen the adaptive suspension, drawing on know how from the team behind the Vantage GT3 and GT4 race cars.