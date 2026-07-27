Audacious IV Is the Ultimate Audi Quattro Restomod With Up To 750 hp

The original Audi Quattro remains one of the most celebrated performance cars ever built, while the B7 Audi RS4 has earned its own place among the brand’s greatest road cars. British firm Audacious Automotive has found a way to combine the two, creating a bespoke machine that blends the timeless styling of the rally icon with the proven engineering of the RS4. The result is called the Audacious IV.

A Modern Quattro Built on Proven RS4 Engineering

Rather than attempting to recreate the original Quattro from scratch, Audacious Automotive has based the IV on the B7 Audi RS4. The donor car contributes its chassis, suspension, braking system, mounting points, geometry and electronics.

According to the company, this approach dramatically reduces development costs while ensuring the finished car meets modern structural standards. It also avoids the need for additional reinforcement such as a roll cage, despite the significant increase in performance over the standard RS4.

One of the biggest engineering challenges has been adapting the RS4’s proportions, particularly its more steeply raked windscreen, to faithfully capture the unmistakable shape of the original Quattro. Even so, the company says the IV will retain the everyday usability and practicality that made the RS4 such a respected performance car.

Supercharged 4.2-Litre V8 Produces Up to 750 hp

Power comes from Audi’s naturally aspirated 4.2-litre FSI V8, although it has been extensively upgraded.

Customers will be able to choose from several performance packages, with the flagship version producing as much as 750 hp (559 kW). This is achieved through the addition of a TTS supercharger alongside substantial internal engine upgrades designed to cope with the increased output.

The familiar six-speed manual gearbox remains, as does Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system. Both can be strengthened where necessary to handle the higher power and torque levels.

A 10,000 rpm V8 Is Also in Development

Perhaps even more intriguing is a second engine option currently under development.

Audacious is targeting a staggering 10,000 rpm redline, around 20% higher than the standard RS4 V8. Achieving that requires a comprehensive programme of lightweight internal components and significantly stronger engine hardware to withstand the increased stresses.

Final performance figures have yet to be revealed, but the focus is less on outright torque and more on razor-sharp throttle response, an intoxicating induction note and a race-inspired character that should make full use of every one of those revs.

Why Not Use the RS3’s Five-Cylinder?

The company considered other Audi platforms but ultimately chose the RS4 for several reasons.

Using the RS3’s turbocharged five-cylinder engine would have eliminated the possibility of offering a manual transmission, while the RS4’s longitudinal engine layout and rear-biased quattro system provide a more authentic driving experience for a project of this nature.

Faithful Quattro Styling With Multiple Body Options

The IV’s appearance takes direct inspiration from the legendary Group B Audi Quattro, complete with dramatically flared wheel arches and unmistakable proportions.

To achieve this, Audacious has used genuine Quattro body components during the development process before integrating them with the RS4 underpinnings.

Buyers will be offered two body construction options:

Hand-formed steel and aluminium, allowing greater flexibility for custom dimensions.

Lightweight carbon fibre, with fixed body dimensions but even lower weight.

The standard B7 RS4 tipped the scales at 1,650 kg, but the Audacious IV is expected to weigh at least 250 kg less. Carbon-bodied examples should be lighter still, delivering an even more focused driving experience.

Limited Production and Responsible Donor Cars

Collectors worried about rare RS4s or classic Quattros being sacrificed can relax.

Audacious Automotive intends to use donor RS4s that would otherwise require uneconomical restoration work, giving neglected cars a new lease on life rather than dismantling pristine examples.

Production will be capped at just 50 cars, with the project already well advanced. Body development is nearing completion while work continues on the different powertrain options. The company has also confirmed that additional low-volume performance models are planned using knowledge gained during the IV programme.