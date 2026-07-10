Bonkers Bugatti Bolide Goes Road Legal With Lanzante

The world’s first road legal Bugatti Bolide has just been revealed at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking the culmination of a private commission handled by British engineering house Lanzante Limited. Based in Petersfield, England, Lanzante is well known for taking track only machinery and making it viable for public roads, and this Bolide project might be its boldest undertaking yet.

From Track Weapon to Road Machine

The Bolide was never meant to touch tarmac outside a circuit. Bugatti built just 40 examples of the car, each priced at roughly €4 million before tax, and every single one has now left the Molsheim atelier, with the final delivery taking place in late 2025. At its heart sits an 8.0 litre quad turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,578 hp (1,177 kW), paired with a seven speed dual clutch transmission and pushing out 1,600 Nm of torque (1,180 lb-ft). Wrapped in a carbon fibre monocoque tipping the scales at just 1,450 kg (3,197 lbs), the Bolide generates close to three tons of downforce at speed, figures that place it firmly among the most extreme machines Bugatti has ever engineered.

With that kind of pedigree, turning one into something you could legally drive to the shops is no small feat, which is exactly the challenge Lanzante set out to solve.

Why Making a Bolide Road Legal Is So Difficult

Converting a pure track car into something road ready involves far more than bolting on a set of number plates. Lanzante has had to work through emissions compliance for the W16 engine, swap out the track focused exhaust, rework the transmission mapping, overhaul sections of the drivetrain and add road legal lighting along with the pedestrian protection measures required by law.

Even the tyres needed rethinking. The Bolide’s factory Michelin racing rubber is rated for only around 59.5 km (37 miles) of use and costs roughly $8,000 (R130,224) per tyre, hardly practical for daily driving, so replacing them would have been one of the very first jobs on the list.

The seven speed dual clutch gearbox turned out to be one of the easier hurdles, since its road friendly character made it a strong candidate for conversion with minimal fuss. Full technical specifications for this particular chassis are still under wraps, though Lanzante has confirmed a beefed up cooling system forms part of the package.

The Goodwood Reveal

Lanzante is understood to have been developing at least two Bolide chassis for this project, and the first has now been shown publicly at Goodwood wearing an exposed carbon fibre body finished in a striking, highly reflective Klaussen livery. At a glance it is almost impossible to tell this car has been reengineered for road use, since it retains all the visual drama of the standard Bolide.

Look closer, though, and the changes start to reveal themselves. The suspension has almost certainly been retuned to cope with public roads and everyday obstacles like speed bumps, and despite the Bolide’s lack of a conventional bumper, Lanzante has cleverly found room to integrate a proper set of headlights into the nose.