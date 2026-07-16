BYD SHARK 6 Performance Arrives in South Africa With 470 HP (350 kW)

BYD South Africa has expanded its SHARK 6 range with the introduction of the new SHARK 6 Performance, a flagship plug-in hybrid bakkie that raises the bar for performance, towing ability and technology.

Joining the existing SHARK 6 Premium, the new Performance model delivers 470 hp (350 kW), 700 Nm of torque and a 3,500 kg braked towing capacity, making it one of the most capable electrified bakkies currently available in the local market.

More Power From BYD’s Latest Plug-in Hybrid System

Power comes from BYD’s latest DMO Super Hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with front and rear electric motors.

The combined system produces 350 kW and 700 Nm, allowing the SHARK 6 Performance to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds.

The upgraded powertrain also increases the maximum braked towing capacity to 3,500 kg, making it better suited to towing caravans, boats, trailers and heavy work equipment.

According to Steve Chang, Managing Director of BYD Auto South Africa, the new flagship builds on the strengths of the existing SHARK 6 by offering more performance, greater towing capability and additional technology, while the SHARK 6 Premium remains available for buyers looking for a more affordable alternative.

Up to 640 km Combined Driving Range

The SHARK 6 Performance features a 29.58 kWh battery pack that provides an electric-only driving range of up to 80 km.

With a fully charged battery and a full 60-litre fuel tank, BYD claims a combined WLTP driving range of up to 640 km.

For everyday commuting, many trips can be completed using electric power alone, while the petrol engine provides added confidence for longer journeys and situations where charging infrastructure is unavailable.

Charging options include:

AC charging at approximately 7 kW, allowing a full recharge in around four hours.

DC fast charging at approximately 55 kW, reducing charging time to roughly 35 minutes under ideal conditions.

Designed for Work and Weekend Adventures

Like the SHARK 6 Premium, the new Performance derivative uses BYD’s Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) all-wheel-drive system, combining the petrol engine with dual electric motors to maximise traction and responsiveness across a variety of surfaces.

The flagship model also gains Crawl Mode, which automatically controls speed, braking and power delivery during low-speed off-road driving. This feature is particularly useful when navigating rocks, mud, sand and steep inclines.

Other off-road highlights include:

230 mm ground clearance

18-inch alloy wheels

Permanent all-wheel drive

Practicality is further enhanced by Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. Power outlets integrated into the load bin allow owners to run equipment such as portable fridges, coffee machines, lights and power tools directly from the vehicle’s battery while camping or working remotely.

Premium Cabin With Google Built In

Inside, the SHARK 6 Performance maintains the premium feel found throughout the range while introducing a revised cabin layout.

A new column-mounted gear selector frees up additional space around the centre console, while the dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Other standard features include electrically adjustable front seats and an extensive list of comfort and convenience technologies.

Google Automotive Services are integrated directly into the infotainment system, giving drivers access to built-in Google Maps navigation and selected apps from the Google Play Store without relying on smartphone connectivity.

The SHARK 6 Performance will be available in four exterior colours:

Outback Orange

Obsidian Black

Snowy White

Atlantis Grey

Pricing and Warranty

The new BYD SHARK 6 Performance is available to order through BYD dealerships across South Africa from R1,149,900.