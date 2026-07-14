BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme Targets Historic 500 KM/H Top Speed Run This Year

BYD Sets Sights on the 500 km/h Milestone

BYD has confirmed that its extreme-performance Yangwang U9 Xtreme will make an official attempt to exceed the 500 km/h (310 mph) barrier in November 2026, marking another bold step in the brand’s push into the hypercar world.

The announcement was made during the Goodwood Festival of Speed by BYD Vice President Stella Li, who revealed that the record attempt is already in the works.

Already the World’s Fastest Production Car

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is no stranger to record-breaking performance. During testing last year at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg facility, the electric hypercar reached an officially recorded top speed of 496.22 km/h (308.33 mph), making it the fastest production car ever tested.

Its next objective is even more ambitious. BYD aims to become the first production car manufacturer to officially surpass the 500 km/h mark.

Returning to Germany for the Record Attempt

The November 2026 run is expected to take place once again at the Automotive Testing Papenburg proving ground in Germany. The facility features a 12.3 km high-speed oval, providing the ideal environment for safely attempting such extraordinary speeds.

If conditions are favourable, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme could become the first production vehicle to officially break one of the most coveted speed barriers in automotive history.

Extreme Aerodynamics Meet Incredible Power

The U9 Xtreme builds on the already impressive Yangwang U9 with a series of aggressive aerodynamic upgrades designed for maximum stability at extreme speeds.

Among the most noticeable changes are:

A massive swan-neck rear wing

A deeper carbon-fibre front splitter

A race-inspired rear diffuser

Power comes from BYD’s quad-motor e4 electric platform, which now develops an astonishing 2,977 hp (2,220 kW), placing it among the most powerful production cars ever created.

Whether the U9 Xtreme succeeds in breaking the 500 km/h barrier remains to be seen, but its previous record suggests the target is well within reach.