Electric Bentley Named Torcal Ahead of September Debut

Bentley has officially confirmed the name of its next all-new, all-electric model, the Bentley Torcal, marking the beginning of a fresh era for the British luxury marque.

The Torcal will become Bentley’s fourth core model line, joining the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga. It represents the company’s first completely new nameplate in years and signals the next phase of Bentley’s product strategy ahead of its official debut on 23 September.

Inspired by One of Spain’s Most Striking Natural Landscapes

Continuing Bentley’s tradition of naming vehicles after remarkable locations, the Torcal takes its name from El Torcal de Antequera, a spectacular limestone landscape in Andalusia, Spain. The region is famous for its dramatic rock formations, towering cliffs and maze-like geological structures that have been sculpted by nature over millions of years.

The name also carries a deeper engineering connection. Torcal originates from the Latin word torquere, meaning “to twist”, which shares its roots with the modern term torque. Bentley says the name reflects the effortless performance and smooth power delivery that have long defined its grand touring models.

Bentley Promises a New Benchmark

Bentley’s Chairman and CEO, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, believes the Torcal will raise the bar across every aspect of the luxury car experience.

According to Walliser, the new model combines effortless performance, exceptional comfort, handcrafted British luxury and the emotional character expected from every Bentley. He also describes the Torcal as one of the most carefully developed vehicles in the company’s 107-year history.

More Details Arriving Before September Reveal

While Bentley has yet to release technical specifications or reveal the car itself, the company has confirmed that further information will be shared over the coming weeks ahead of the official unveiling on 23 September.

Although it introduces an entirely new model line, Bentley says the Torcal will remain true to the brand’s core values of craftsmanship, premium materials and refined performance.