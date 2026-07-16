Final Bugatti W16 Mistral Rolls Out as the Legendary W16 Era Officially Ends

Bugatti has completed production of the W16 Mistral, bringing the curtain down on one of the most celebrated powertrains in automotive history. The final example has now departed the Atelier in Molsheim, finished in an elegant two-tone combination of Pearl and Sparkle that perfectly reflects the model’s status as the final road-going Bugatti powered by the iconic W16 engine.

The milestone comes just days after the brand unveiled its new La Manufacture facility, which will become the production home of the upcoming Tourbillon. While Bugatti is preparing for a new era, the departure of the last W16 Mistral officially closes the road-going chapter of the W16 that began with the Veyron, continued through the Chiron and concluded with this exclusive open-top masterpiece.

A Fitting Farewell for the W16

When the W16 Mistral made its debut during Monterey Car Week in 2022, it immediately established itself as one of Bugatti’s most significant modern creations. Over the following years it toured key markets across the globe before customer deliveries began in early 2025.

Its defining moment arrived in November 2024 when Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace piloted the one-off W16 Mistral World Record Car to an incredible 453.91 km/h (282 mph), officially making it the fastest open-top production car ever built. That achievement cemented the Mistral’s place in automotive history before production got underway.

Sur Mesure Ensured Every Car Was Unique

Throughout production, the W16 Mistral became one of the standout models in Bugatti’s Sur Mesure personalisation programme. Designers and craftsmen in Molsheim and Berlin worked closely with each owner to create highly individual specifications, ensuring no two examples were identical.

One of the most remarkable commissions unveiled this year was the one-off Blanc Éternel, which combined advanced digital design techniques with painstaking hand craftsmanship. Developed in partnership with Berlin’s renowned Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur, it featured intricate porcelain detailing throughout the exterior and interior, highlighting Bugatti’s commitment to blending technology with traditional artistry.

A Customer Car Filled With Heritage

The final production W16 Mistral carries numerous details that pay tribute to Bugatti’s history while celebrating the end of the W16 era.

Inside the cabin, a bespoke dedication plaque features the phrase “The Last of Its Kind” alongside the silhouette of the roadster. The Magnolia leather interior is paired with Grey Carbon Matt trim, while the exterior’s Pearl and Sparkle finish creates a timeless appearance.

Several unique touches honour company founder Ettore Bugatti. His signature appears embroidered into the headrests, machined into the aluminium door sills and even replaces the traditional Bugatti signature on the inside of the engine cover.

The centre armrest also features a frozen crystal insert called Spirit of the Wind, created together with Lalique. The piece celebrates a partnership that dates back to Ettore Bugatti and René Lalique.

For the Middle Eastern owner, Bugatti also incorporated a custom falcon sculpture atop the gear selector instead of the brand’s traditional elephant motif. Matching falcon embroidery on the door panels completes the personalised theme.

A Historic Chapter Comes to a Close

Earlier this year, the record-breaking W16 Mistral World Record Car was officially handed over to its owner during the Silverstone Grand Prix, marking another symbolic moment in the model’s journey.

With the last production example now complete, Bugatti has officially concluded W16 Mistral production after building just 99 cars. Every example was individually commissioned, making each one a unique expression of its owner’s vision while preserving the legacy of one of the greatest combustion engines ever created.

As the Tourbillon ushers in Bugatti’s hybrid future, the W16 Mistral stands as the final open-top celebration of an engine that defined the brand for more than two decades.