Gordon Murray Automotive Debuts Le Mans GTR at Historic Circuit de la Sarthe Outing

Gordon Murray Automotive used the 2026 Le Mans Classic (2 to 5 July) to give the world its first proper look at the Le Mans GTR in action, marking a milestone weekend that doubled as a tribute to the designer’s six decades in motorsport and road car engineering.

Le Mans GTR Makes Its Dynamic Debut

The Le Mans GTR prototype, known internally as XP1, took to the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe wearing a heritage racing green livery. Behind the wheel was Dario Franchitti, who guided the car down the Mulsanne Straight and through the sweeping Porsche Curves. The high revving Cosworth V12 provided the soundtrack, spinning out to a screaming 12,100 rpm as the car showed off its long tail silhouette to the crowds trackside.

The GTR’s design pulls heavily from Murray’s own long tail Le Mans race cars of the past, blending styling cues from across the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Aerodynamic performance sits at the heart of the car’s shape, and while it rides on an entirely new platform, it stays true to Murray’s philosophy of building something light, driver focused and rooted in endurance racing heritage. Power comes from that naturally aspirated Cosworth V12, paired with a six speed manual gearbox, a rare combination in today’s supercar landscape.

Only 24 examples of the Le Mans GTR will ever be built, and all of them have already found buyers. Development work continues behind the scenes, with the first customer deliveries expected during 2027.

Gordon Murray Given Honour of Starting the Race

Beyond the car’s debut, Professor Gordon Murray CBE was handed the honour of officially starting the Le Mans Classic race itself, waving the French tricolour from the gantry above the pit straight once the demonstration laps had wrapped up.

Murray reflected on the moment, saying it was a privilege to start a race that speaks to everything he has valued throughout his career in endurance racing. He noted that long tail racing cars have held a special place in his affections for decades, thanks to the way they balance pure engineering with visual elegance, and that watching the Le Mans GTR run on the circuit that inspired it felt genuinely significant.

Nine Additional Murray Icons Join the Track Parade

The Le Mans GTR wasn’t alone on track. Gordon Murray brought along nine further cars spanning his career, giving fans a rare chance to see current, future and historic models together. The full convoy completed an out lap, a flying lap and an in lap on the Saturday before the main Le Mans Classic races got underway.

The lineup included:

Gordon Murray T.50 VP1, a customer specification car finished in Bespoke Tartan Red

Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda XP3, a track only prototype that saw Franchitti beat the GT3 benchmark time at Bahrain International Circuit by seven seconds during testing

Gordon Murray T.33 VP12, a validation prototype in Sentinel Red

McLaren F1 GTR Shorttail 16R in Fina livery, the actual car that raced at the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans

Two McLaren F1 GTR Shorttail cars in Lark livery, both championship winners in the 1996 All Japan GT Championship

The Duckhams LM Ford, a lightweight Murray designed Le Mans racer dating back to 1972

Brabham BT49B, the title winning Formula 1 car from the 1981 season

Brabham BT44B in Martini colours, one of the most recognisable Brabhams of the mid 1970s

Brabham BT42, an early example of Murray’s chassis design work, run under Richard Mille backing

Dario Franchitti described piloting the GTR around Circuit de la Sarthe as an unforgettable experience, adding that despite its endurance racing DNA, the car never loses that trademark Murray emphasis on driver engagement. He called it a privilege to bring these machines back to life in the very location that shaped their design.

What’s Next for Gordon Murray

Attention now turns to the UK, where the Gordon Murray squad will appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Following on from last year’s celebration of Murray’s 60 years in design and engineering, the 2026 showing will put the spotlight on the sound of multiple GMA V12 engines, including the Le Mans GTR, as they climb the famous Goodwood Hillclimb from the Supercar Paddock.

It has been under six years since the T.50 supercar was first revealed in August 2020, and in that time the brand has designed, built and delivered all 100 customer T.50 units, a car now widely regarded as one of the finest supercars ever made. The 25 track only T.50s Niki Lauda cars are currently being delivered to owners, while the T.33 and T.33 Spider programmes continue moving through development. The S1 LM and Le Mans GTR were both first announced last year, representing the next chapter of Gordon Murray’s most exclusive and focused supercars yet.