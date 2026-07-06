Gunther Works F-26 Targets Goodwood Hillclimb Glory With Porsche 911 Slantnose

California-based Gunther Werks is preparing to take on the famous hillclimb at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed with its most extreme creation yet, the F-26.

Inspired by the iconic Porsche 935 Slantnose race cars of the late 1970s, the F-26 is a modern reinterpretation built on the 993-generation Porsche 911. Production will be limited to just 26 examples, which is where the car gets its name.

Each example carries a price tag of around £1.2 million, placing it firmly in ultra-exclusive territory.

More than 1,000 horsepower from an air-cooled flat-six

At the heart of the F-26 sits a twin-turbocharged, air-cooled 4.0-litre Mezger flat-six engine developed in collaboration with a motorsport engineering specialist.

The engine produces an astonishing 1,067 hp (796 kW) along with 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) of torque, making it one of the most powerful air-cooled Porsche-based road cars ever created.

Power is delivered exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential, preserving a traditional driving experience despite the enormous output.

Lightweight construction promises exceptional performance

The F-26 features an extensive carbon fibre body, helping keep its dry weight to just 1,225 kg, making it lighter than a Lotus Emira despite its significantly higher power output.

While Gunther Works has not released official acceleration figures, the combination of low weight, rear-wheel drive and nearly 800 kW suggests performance comfortably within modern supercar territory.

Goodwood Festival of Speed class victory in its sights

Gunther Works has confirmed that former Formula 1 and NASCAR driver Scott Speed will pilot the F-26 during the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb.

The company is expected to enter the Production Road Cars category, where competition will be fierce.

Last year’s benchmark in the class was set by the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear, which completed the 1.87 km (1.16-mile) hillclimb in just 47.14 seconds.

McMurtry’s overall record still stands

The outright Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb record remains with the McMurtry Spéirling, which stunned spectators in 2023 by covering the course in 39.08 seconds.

With its innovative fan-assisted aerodynamics and 1,000 hp (746 kW) electric powertrain, the Spéirling established a benchmark that has yet to be challenged successfully.

Whether the Gunther Works F-26 can claim class honours remains to be seen, but it is set to be one of the standout attractions when it tackles the famous hill this week.