Iconic McLaren F1 GTR Heads To Auction Expected To Fetch Over R550 Million

One of the most significant McLaren F1 GTRs ever built is set to cross the auction block, bringing together an extraordinary blend of racing pedigree, factory history and British pop culture. Chassis 10R is far more than another F1 GTR. It is the only example to wear its original factory-developed scarlet and yellow livery, making it instantly recognisable among one of the world’s most celebrated supercars.

RM Sotheby’s will be responsible for the sale at the upcoming Monterey Auction 2026 with estimates putting the value in excess of $35 million.

A Factory Prototype Like No Other

Chassis 10R occupies a unique place in McLaren history. It is one of only two Short-Tail F1 GTR development prototypes, alongside the famous 1995 Le Mans-winning chassis 01R. It also became the first of just nine cars produced to the 1996 specification, widely regarded as the quickest and most developed Short-Tail F1 GTR ever built.

Unlike the original 1995 racers, the 1996 evolution featured revised aerodynamic bodywork, a more aggressive front splitter and a lighter magnesium gearbox casing that helped reduce weight by 38 kg. These changes produced the fastest Short-Tail GTR McLaren ever developed before the Longtail arrived in 1997.

Built for Le Mans Development

Completed in late 1995, chassis 10R remained in McLaren’s hands as its official development and promotional car. During testing it was driven by several factory drivers, including 1995 Le Mans winner JJ Lehto.

The car later completed extensive testing ahead of the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans, before taking part in the event’s official pre-qualifying sessions at Circuit de la Sarthe with David Brabham behind the wheel. Although it did not compete in the race itself, 10R played a key role in McLaren’s preparation for its Le Mans campaign.

From McLaren to Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason

After its factory duties ended, McLaren retained ownership until selling the car directly to Pink Floyd drummer and renowned collector Nick Mason in 1999.

Already famous for owning icons such as the Ferrari 250 GTO, Jaguar D-Type, Porsche 962 and Bugatti Type 35, Mason added the McLaren to one of the world’s most respected private collections.

McLaren itself converted chassis 10R for road use before it was further refined by Lanzante, the same company that managed McLaren’s victorious 1995 Le Mans campaign. The result was one of the earliest road-converted F1 GTRs, allowing one of motorsport’s greatest racing machines to legally return to public roads.

Carefully Maintained for More Than Two Decades

Throughout Mason’s ownership, the car was maintained exclusively by Paul Lanzante and later Dean Lanzante.

The car has appeared at several prestigious events, including Rétromobile, the Goodwood Members’ Meeting, the Goodwood Festival of Speed and multiple 106 Drivers Club tours across Europe.

Following two minor off-track incidents during journalist and demonstration drives, the car underwent comprehensive restorations carried out by Lanzante, ensuring it remained in exceptional cosmetic and mechanical condition. According to the auction listing, the maintenance programme effectively operated with no financial compromises, with the car returning to Lanzante after every major outing.

A True Piece of Automotive and Pop Culture History

Few cars combine motorsport history, factory provenance and cultural significance quite like chassis 10R.

It remains:

The only McLaren F1 GTR finished in its unique factory Pop Art-inspired scarlet and yellow livery.

One of only two Short-Tail development prototypes.

The first of just nine 1996-specification F1 GTRs.

A factory Le Mans development car.

Converted to road use by McLaren itself.

Owned from new by a single private owner, Nick Mason.

Its distinctive appearance has earned it the nickname “The Pop Art F1”, reflecting both its bold factory colours and its connection to one of Britain’s most influential musicians. As one of the final Le Mans-winning race cars developed directly from a GT-based road car, it represents the end of an era when a production-derived supercar could still conquer the world’s greatest endurance race.