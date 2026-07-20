Lamborghini Confirms Next-Generation Urus Will Keep V8 Hybrid Power

Lamborghini has confirmed that the next-generation Urus will continue with a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, reinforcing the Italian marque’s commitment to electrified combustion engines rather than a fully electric future.

The decision reflects the brand’s belief that hybrid technology offers the best balance between performance, emotion and everyday usability, particularly for its hugely successful super SUV.

Speaking with CarBuzz at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Urus Product Line Director Stefano Cossalter explained that Lamborghini sees plug-in hybrids as the ideal solution while customer demand for fully electric supercars remains limited.

No Fully Electric Urus On The Horizon

While several luxury performance brands have accelerated their EV strategies, Lamborghini is taking a different route.

The company originally introduced the Lanzador concept in 2023 as its first battery electric model, but those plans have since evolved. Rather than launching as a pure EV, the Lanzador will instead arrive as a plug-in hybrid, becoming Lamborghini’s fourth model line as a two-door 2+2 grand tourer.

Importantly, the Lanzador was never intended to replace the Urus, and Lamborghini has now confirmed the SUV will live on into another generation.

According to Cossalter, there are no plans for an all-electric Urus.

V8 Hybrid Delivers The Character Lamborghini Wants

The latest Urus SE Performante showcases exactly why Lamborghini is backing hybrid technology. Its twin-turbocharged V8 plug-in hybrid develops more than 801 hp (597 kW) while offering up to 60 km (37 miles) of electric-only driving thanks to a 25.9 kWh battery pack.

Lamborghini believes the combination delivers instant torque for daily driving without sacrificing the soundtrack and excitement expected from one of its cars.

Although the V8 architecture is shared with models such as the Audi RS Q8, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini says extensive calibration work gives the engine its own unique personality. Even the start-up sequence has been engineered to rev to around 2,400 rpm, creating a far more dramatic introduction than its platform relatives.

Performance Remains A Priority

The Urus has steadily evolved into a genuine dual-purpose performance SUV, equally comfortable on the road or tackling a race circuit.

The new SE Performante pushes that philosophy even further. Extensive use of carbon fibre components helps offset additional hybrid weight, while revised aerodynamic elements generate more downforce without compromising outright speed.

A lighter Akrapovič exhaust system further enhances the driving experience, while selectable drive modes allow drivers to tailor the balance between electric assistance and combustion performance.

According to Lamborghini, the transformation between silent electric operation and full Corsa mode creates two very different personalities, with the latter delivering an experience comparable to the Revuelto.

Advanced Chassis Technology Sharpens Dynamics

To ensure the Urus performs at the limit, Lamborghini has equipped it with sophisticated chassis technology designed for maximum control.

The SUV features active anti-roll bars, performance-focused adaptive dampers and a network of eight accelerometers that constantly monitor vehicle movement, including yaw, pitch, roll and traction.

This real-time data allows the suspension to react instantly, maximising grip and stability during aggressive driving. The technology first appeared on Lamborghini’s limited-production Fenomeno hypercar before making its way into the Urus.

Hybrid Future Looks Secure For Lamborghini

With the Urus continuing to dominate Lamborghini’s sales charts, the company is showing no interest in abandoning the V8 anytime soon.

Instead of following rivals into a fully electric future, the Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer believes plug-in hybrid technology delivers the emotional engagement its customers still expect while meeting increasingly strict emissions regulations.

For now, it appears Lamborghini sees hybrid power, rather than battery-only propulsion, as the best way to preserve its unmistakable character.