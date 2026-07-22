LARTE Design Unveils Lilac Lamborghini Urus With Matching Carbon

LARTE Design has revealed one of its most striking Lamborghini Urus creations yet, showcasing a unique LARGENDA package finished entirely in a single lilac shade. Rather than contrasting exposed carbon with painted bodywork, every exterior carbon component has been colour-matched to the body, creating a seamless appearance that blends both materials into one continuous design.

The project also marks another important milestone for the tuner, becoming the first Urus fitted with LARTE Design’s newly approved body kit under Germany’s official Teiletypgenehmigung certification.

A Seamless Design From Every Angle

Unlike most modified Urus builds that rely on exposed carbon accents for contrast, this example takes a completely different route. The lilac paint flows uninterrupted across the bonnet, front bumper details, side skirts, wheel arch extensions and rear diffuser, making the SUV appear lower, wider and more cohesive.

At the rear, the colour continues across the diffuser, lower spoiler, roof spoiler and even the exhaust surrounds, ensuring the design remains visually consistent from every angle. Dark-finished wheels provide subtle contrast without distracting from the unique body colour.

Matching Paint and Carbon Is More Complex Than It Looks

Creating identical shades across painted panels and carbon components is significantly more challenging than simply spraying everything the same colour.

Paint reflects light differently to carbon, particularly when the weave sits beneath a coloured finish. LARTE Design says numerous test panels were produced before the final lilac shade was approved, ensuring both materials appeared virtually identical under natural daylight, studio lighting and everyday driving conditions.

The result is a finish where painted panels and carbon components blend together instead of competing for attention.

Level 2 Customisation Offers Almost Unlimited Choice

The build also demonstrates LARTE Design’s Level 2 customisation programme.

Instead of selecting a standard factory paint option, customers work directly with the company’s design and engineering teams to develop a bespoke body colour alongside a matching or contrasting carbon finish.

This approach allows owners to create combinations unavailable through Lamborghini’s own configurator, with the chosen colour integrated into both the paintwork and the carbon manufacturing process.

15-Piece Dry Carbon Body Kit

The full LARGENDA package consists of 15 exterior components manufactured entirely from 100% dry carbon.

The package includes:

Bonnet

Front bumper overlay

Front bumper inserts

Mirror caps

Front fender inserts

Front wheel arch extensions

Rear wheel arch extensions

Side skirt mouldings

Rear bumper overlay

Rear diffuser

Exhaust finishers

Upper rear spoiler

Lower rear spoiler

Every component mounts using factory attachment points with screws, clips and approved adhesives, meaning no drilling or permanent modifications are required.

The dry carbon parts are produced by facilities that also manufacture components for brands including Koenigsegg, Bugatti and Porsche.

Interestingly, the carbon bonnet weighs the same 9 kg as Lamborghini’s original carbon bonnet, while the redesigned rear diffuser saves approximately 1 kg without affecting servicing or installation.

German Type Approval Raises The Standard

Beyond its visual impact, this Urus also introduces LARTE Design’s new official Teiletypgenehmigung approval.

Issued by Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), this certification places the body kit under the same regulatory framework used for production vehicle components, something very few aftermarket manufacturers pursue.

Every component supplied with the kit is backed by a 36-month warranty.

For owners, the certification provides independent verification that can simplify inspections, insurance assessments and future resale.