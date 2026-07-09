Limited Porsche 911 GT3 ‘Bergsport’ Spotted With Ducktail Spoiler

A Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) has been caught testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and this is clearly not just another routine development run. The car carries a detail that has enthusiasts talking: a ducktail style rear spoiler that looks nothing like an aftermarket bolt on.

A Factory Look, Not a Tuner Job

The standout feature is that raised rear lip, which appears to be moulded directly into the bodywork rather than stuck on afterwards. It even houses a neatly integrated third brake light, a touch that only comes from proper engineering sign off rather than a quick prototype fix. Everything about the way it sits on the car points to a genuine factory solution, suggesting this is more than a mid cycle tweak to the familiar Porsche 911 GT3 recipe.

Jörg Bergmeister Behind the Wheel

Adding real weight to the sighting is the identity of the driver. Jörg Bergmeister, one of Porsche’s most experienced factory test drivers, was the one putting laps in. When a name like his is attached to a test session, it is rarely a low key exercise. His involvement is usually reserved for cars that matter, which only fuels speculation about what exactly Porsche is preparing.

Barely Any Camouflage

What makes this sighting even more interesting is how little effort has gone into hiding the car. Test mules destined for significant reveals are usually wrapped heavily to throw spy photographers off the scent, yet this one is running with minimal disguise. That could mean Porsche is not particularly worried about the design leaking out, or it could be a deliberate move to get enthusiasts talking before an official reveal.

What Could This Actually Be

For now, Porsche has not confirmed anything, and there is plenty of guesswork left to do but Motortalk uncovered some evidence that it is the unreleased 911 GT3 Bergsport. The publication also seems to think it will be limited to 100 units and will debut on the 1st of August.