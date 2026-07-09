McLaren 788HS Debuts as the Ultimate Farewell to the 720S Series

McLaren has pulled the covers off the 788HS, a send off model that closes the chapter on one of its most celebrated supercar bloodlines. The newcomer draws a line under a run that started with the 720S and carried through the 765LT and 750S, and it does so as the most focused version yet. Production is limited to 200 vehicles globally, with equal split across coupe and spider variants.

At the heart of the car sits a 777 hp (788 PS; 580kW) 4.0 litre twin turbo V8, paired with a dry weight of just 1,265 kg. That combination gives the 788HS a power to weight figure of 614 hp per tonne, the strongest number the entire model series has ever produced.

Why the HS Badge Matters

McLaren doesn’t hand out the “High Sport” name lightly. Before this car, only two models had earned it: the MP4 12C HS and the MSO HS. Wearing that badge places the 788HS in genuinely rare company within McLaren’s history.

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, McLaren’s Chief Commercial Officer, explained that the car was built around a single idea, delivering a raw, engaging drive through a careful mix of performance, sound and character. He called it the fitting way to close out a model line that has picked up serious critical acclaim over the years.

Bold Styling, Purposeful Aero

Every visual change on the 788HS earns its place. The car wears the most advanced aerodynamic package ever fitted to this platform, lifting downforce by 10 percent over the already track focused 765LT, without upsetting the balance that makes these cars so composed at speed.

Central to that aero story is a new S Duct bonnet, a raised active rear spoiler and a diffuser with clear Formula 1 influence at the rear. Add in a bespoke front splitter and a louvred under wing panel that helps cool the powertrain, and the whole package works together rather than just looking the part.

Gloss black trim runs across the exterior, including a roof scoop on Coupe versions, and buyers wanting to show off the car’s lightweight construction can specify full Visual Carbon Fibre bodywork across every panel.

Inside, a lightweight carbon fibre centre console sets the tone for the cabin, joined by unique HS branding, a bespoke perforated upholstery pattern and a dedication plaque marking the car out from lesser models in the range.

Engine and Performance

Power comes from McLaren’s M840T 4.0 litre twin turbo V8, spinning to 8,500rpm with peak output arriving at 7,500rpm. Torque lands at 800 Nm (590lb-ft), giving the 788HS strong, immediate shove and the kind of sustained pull that makes the numbers feel even better in person. McLaren quotes 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 7.0 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h (205mph).

A reworked engine mount calibration, specific to this model, sharpens the connection between driver and powertrain without ruining the car’s ability to cover long distances comfortably.

Chassis, Brakes and Wheels

The 788HS runs McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control III linked hydraulic suspension, retuned specifically for this car to push dynamic performance further still. The front ride height also drops 5mm compared with the 750S, sharpening turn in and giving the driver a more connected feel through corners.

Stopping power comes from carbon ceramic brakes borrowed from the McLaren Senna, gripped by black six piston forged aluminium monoblock front calipers with their own integrated cooling for repeated hard use on track. The 788HS also introduces something new to this supercar family, a centre lock wheel mechanism, paired with freshly designed Super Lightweight Forged Alloy wheels.

That Unmistakable V8 Soundtrack

A quad exit titanium exhaust system rounds out the package, sharpening the V8’s character with more intensity right through the rev range. Alongside carefully tuned induction and sound symposer technology, it ensures the cabin stays filled with the kind of noise McLaren’s twin turbo V8 has become known for.

McLaren has not released pricing for the 788HS at this stage, so no rand conversion has been included here. We’ll update this article once local or international pricing is confirmed.