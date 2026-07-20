McLaren P50 Rumoured as Manual Hypercar Costing More Than the W1

McLaren appears to be preparing something very different for its next flagship project. While the W1 showcases the brand’s latest hybrid technology and astonishing performance, a new limited-run model is reportedly being developed with a focus on driver involvement rather than outright lap times.

According to industry reports, the project is internally known as the P50 and could become the first modern McLaren hypercar to feature a manual transmission.

A Hypercar Designed for Driving Purists

The market for analogue-focused hypercars continues to grow despite the industry’s rapid shift towards electrification and increasingly complex technology.

Manufacturers have discovered that some collectors are willing to pay a premium for cars that deliver a more engaging driving experience. Ferrari recently embraced the idea with the 12Cilindri Manuale, while Koenigsegg introduced the manual-inspired CC850. Models such as the Pagani Utopia and De Tomaso P72 have also demonstrated that there is still strong demand for a traditional gear-changing experience.

McLaren now looks set to join that exclusive club.

Project P50 Could Introduce a Manual McLaren

Details remain scarce, but the upcoming P50 is expected to be an ultra-exclusive hypercar equipped with a manual gearbox.

At this stage, it is unclear whether the car will use a conventional H-pattern manual or a modern shift-by-wire system similar to Ferrari’s latest interpretation of a manual transmission. Either way, the emphasis is expected to be on creating a stronger connection between driver and machine.

That philosophy would mark a significant departure from McLaren’s current range, which relies exclusively on automatic dual-clutch transmissions.

More Exclusive Than the W1

The P50 is also expected to sit above the W1 in both exclusivity and price.

Reports suggest the new model will carry a price tag exceeding $2 million (approximately R32.98 million), with production likely limited to fewer than 100 examples. Using such a small production run would make it one of the rarest McLarens ever produced.

A public unveiling is expected to take place at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering next month, where more technical details should finally be revealed.

What This Means for McLaren

If the reports prove accurate, the P50 would signal that McLaren recognises there is still room for highly engaging, analogue-inspired supercars at the very top of the market.

While electrification and hybrid technology continue to dominate performance car development, limited-production halo models like the P50 offer manufacturers the opportunity to celebrate the mechanical driving experience that many enthusiasts thought had disappeared forever.