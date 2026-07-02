McMurtry’s Spéirling Pure Is a 1.55 Second, R21 Million Track Hypercar

The track-only hypercar segment already has no shortage of extreme machinery, but McMurtry‘s Spéirling has managed to carve out its own lane entirely. Built around a rear-mounted fan that sucks the car onto the tarmac, prototypes of the British machine have already set benchmark times and even performed the party trick of driving upside down. Now the production version, called the Spéirling Pure, has finally been unveiled, and it lives up to every bit of the hype the prototypes generated.

Downforce Numbers That Defy Belief

The headline figure is the fan system at the rear of the car, which McMurtry says can generate up to 2,000 kg of downforce even when the car is standing completely still. That is a staggering number for any road going or track focused machine, let alone one that isn’t even moving. This downforce is the foundation of the car’s cornering and braking ability, allowing it to pull up to 3 g under both. A 100 kWh battery pack feeds 1000 hp (746 kW) to the rear axle, and when paired with that relentless downforce, McMurtry claims the Pure can sprint from a standstill to 96 km/h (60 mph) in just 1.55 seconds.

Weight and Performance Trade Offs

The Pure isn’t the lightest thing on the planet relative to its footprint, tipping the scales at around 1,350 kg before any options are added. Even so, that is an impressively low number for a car carrying a 100 kWh battery. Compared to the record chasing prototypes, the production car uses a larger battery and carries roughly 300 kg more mass, yet McMurtry insists that lap times should stay close to what the prototypes achieved.

Styling Evolution From Prototype to Production

Anyone familiar with the original Spéirling prototype will recognise the silhouette instantly, though a handful of refinements have smoothed out some of the more awkward details that come with packaging a single seat EV around a giant rear fan. The finished shape now looks like a scaled down front engined prototype racer, drawing comparisons to machines like the Panoz LMP1 or the short lived Nissan GT-R LM Nismo. Unlike those combustion powered ancestors, the Pure’s electric architecture means its mass sits low and centralised in the chassis.

Pricing and Availability

Buyers chasing genuine Formula 1 levels of performance in a road legal free but track only package can secure a Spéirling Pure for $1.3 million (approximately R21 million). In a segment where track only hypercars regularly creep well past the seven figure mark, that price arguably counts as restrained. The figure includes taxes and shipping, though as with any car in this price bracket, the options list will add plenty more before delivery.