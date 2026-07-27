Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Final Edition Marks the End of an Era for the Hyper Hatch

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 is preparing for its final chapter with the arrival of the new A 45 S Final Edition, a limited-run model created to celebrate one of the most extreme hot hatches ever built.

Its departure is not down to a lack of performance. Instead, the legendary M139 turbocharged four-cylinder engine can no longer comply with the latest European emissions regulations. Despite remaining the world’s most powerful series-production turbocharged four-cylinder engine, tightening legislation means the curtain is finally closing after seven years.

Exclusive Styling for the Final Edition

Mercedes-AMG has ensured the Final Edition stands apart from the standard model with a distinctive specification.

Finished in Mountain Grey Magno matte paint, the special edition features bright yellow accents across the exterior, including bold 45 S graphics on the doors. The same black and yellow theme continues inside the cabin, giving the car an unmistakably motorsport-inspired appearance.

Other exclusive touches include:

Matte black 19-inch forged alloy wheels

Yellow wheel centre caps

Silver chrome fuel filler cap

Dark chrome quad exhaust tips

AMG Aerodynamics Package with a large rear roof spoiler and additional aerodynamic components designed to improve stability at higher speeds

Still One of the Fastest Hot Hatches on Sale

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t increased the performance for the Final Edition, but it hardly needed to.

The hand-built 2.0-litre M139 turbocharged engine continues to produce 416 hp (310 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.

Performance remains seriously impressive with a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph). Those figures keep the A 45 S among the quickest production hot hatches ever built.

The AMG CLA Takes Over

The retirement of the AMG A 35 and A 45 also marks a major shift for Mercedes-AMG’s compact performance range.

Their successor is the newly revealed AMG CLA 45, which abandons the traditional petrol-powered four-cylinder formula in favour of a cutting-edge electric drivetrain.

Instead of the M139 engine, the new performance CLA uses three electric motors delivering a combined 671 hp (500 kW), making it the new entry point into Mercedes-AMG’s performance lineup while signalling the brand’s move toward electrification.