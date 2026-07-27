Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Replaces Black Series as Official F1 Safety Car

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its latest Formula 1 Safety Car, celebrating 30 years of partnership with the FIA. The new machine made its competitive debut at the Hungarian Grand Prix, replacing the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which fulfilled safety car duties across 51 Grands Prix between 2022 and 2026.

While many enthusiasts expected the upcoming production version of the Concept AMG GT Track Sport to take over the role, that model has yet to arrive. Instead, Mercedes-AMG has selected the GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ as the new flagship safety vehicle thanks to its impressive combination of performance and track-ready capability.

Innovative Lighting System Sets It Apart

The most striking feature of the new Safety Car is its redesigned lighting system. Rather than fitting a conventional roof-mounted light bar, Mercedes-AMG has integrated the warning lights directly into a bespoke active rear wing assembly, which also houses cameras.

Additional LED warning lights have been incorporated into the front bumper as well as inside the headlights and taillights, giving the car a much cleaner appearance while maintaining maximum visibility.

During Formula 1 sessions, orange warning lights signal that overtaking is prohibited, while green lights indicate that competitors may safely pass the Safety Car when instructed.

Revised Aerodynamics for Circuit Performance

Compared to the standard Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+, the Safety Car benefits from several aerodynamic revisions aimed at improving stability and airflow at high speed.

These include:

A larger front splitter

Front aero canards

A bespoke active rear wing

Revised underbody panels for improved aerodynamic efficiency

To commemorate three decades of service since the partnership began in 1996, the new Safety Car also receives a special anniversary livery. Finished in deep black with red graphics, it features CrowdStrike branding along with 30-year anniversary logos across the bonnet, roof and rear wing.

Race-Ready Interior for Bernd Mayländer

Inside, long-serving Safety Car driver Bernd Mayländer is secured in a Recaro racing bucket seat with a six-point harness, while a full roll cage provides additional protection.

The cabin also features a dedicated passenger display, along with specialist communication, GPS and race control equipment required during Grand Prix weekends.

Fuel comes in the form of Petronas Primax Pro-Race M2 100-octane petrol, developed with 40% sustainable components consisting of 10% ethanol and 30% eFuel.

Twin-Turbo V8 Power Remains Unchanged

Mercedes-AMG has left the powertrain untouched, meaning the Safety Car retains the same drivetrain as the road-going GT 63 Pro 4Matic+.

The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 produces 604 hp (450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels through AMG’s nine-speed Speedshift MCT transmission and fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

Notably, this makes it the first all-wheel-drive Safety Car used in FIA Formula 1 history. While Aston Martin previously supplied Safety Cars alongside Mercedes, the Vantage Safety Car was rear-wheel drive, while the all-wheel-drive DBX707 served exclusively as the Medical Car.