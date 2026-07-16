Mercedes-AMG Preparing Even More Extreme GT 4-Door EV Flagship

Mercedes-AMG’s all-electric GT 4-Door is already one of the brand’s most dramatic performance cars, but it looks like an even more hardcore version is on the way. Fresh spy shots have revealed a lightly disguised prototype that appears set to sit above the existing GT 55 and GT 63 in the growing electric performance range.

Sharper Aerodynamics Hint at Track-Focused Intent

Although the prototype remains largely covered in camouflage, several upgrades stand out immediately. Up front, the car appears to feature a more aggressive front splitter, while the bonnet gains functional ventilation to improve cooling.

At the rear, engineers have fitted a larger fixed wing and what looks to be a taller integrated rear spoiler than the standard model. The rest of the bodywork remains largely unchanged, suggesting Mercedes-AMG is concentrating on aerodynamic improvements rather than a complete visual overhaul.

Even More Performance Expected

Mercedes-AMG has yet to reveal technical details, but there’s little doubt this flagship will receive a healthy performance boost over the existing GT 63.

Like the rest of the range, it is based on AMG’s dedicated AMG.EA electric architecture and uses a 106 kWh battery pack.

The GT 55 employs three axial-flux electric motors that produce 805 hp (600 kW) and 1,798 Nm (1,328 lb-ft) of torque which sees the sedan reaching a top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph) when equipped with the optional AMG Performance Package.

Stepping up to the GT 63 increases output to a remarkable 1,153 hp (860 kW) and 2,000 Nm (1,475 lb-ft). The additional power cuts the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time to just 2.1 seconds (with rollout), while top speed remains unchanged at 300 km/h (186 mph).

With this prototype expected to sit above the GT 63, it could push those figures even further, although Mercedes-AMG has not confirmed any official specifications.

Familiar High-Tech Cabin Expected

Inside, the new flagship is likely to retain the same high-tech interior as the rest of the GT 4-Door lineup.

Expect a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch central infotainment display and a 14-inch passenger display. This range-topping model is also likely to feature AMG Performance seats and the AMG Performance steering wheel as standard equipment, reinforcing its more focused character.

Official Debut Could Be Around the Corner

With development clearly progressing, Mercedes-AMG is expected to reveal the flagship GT 4-Door variant in the near future. If the performance improvements match the more aggressive styling, it could become one of the fastest and most capable electric performance cars the brand has ever produced.