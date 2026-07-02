MINI Brings Limited Edition JCW Daredevil Range to South Africa

MINI South Africa has pulled the covers off its new John Cooper Works Daredevil Edition, a five model lineup that marks the brand’s most ambitious performance push in the local market to date. For the first time, MINI is offering fully electric John Cooper Works models alongside its familiar petrol lineup, while also bringing the JCW Convertible to South Africa for the first time.

Only 44 units will be available in total, spread across the MINI John Cooper Works 3 Door Hatch Electric, the JCW Aceman, the JCW Convertible, the JCW 3 Door Hatch, and the JCW Countryman. Between them, the range covers both battery electric and internal combustion powertrains, giving buyers a genuine choice for the first time in this performance segment.

A Bold New Look for the Daredevil Edition

Every model in the Daredevil range shares a distinctive Midnight Black exterior finished with red stripes and red and black chequered JCW mirror caps, giving the cars an unmistakable track focused presence. The two electric derivatives take things further with an exclusive red and black multitone roof, setting them apart even within the Daredevil family itself.

Carmen Myles, Head of MINI South Africa, explained that the edition is meant to reflect the brand’s racing DNA and its long history of building cars with go kart like handling. She added that the launch is a significant moment locally, since it introduces the brand’s first high performance electric MINIs while also bringing the JCW Convertible to South African roads for the very first time.

MINI John Cooper Works 3 Door Hatch

The 3 Door Hatch remains the most focused expression of the JCW badge. Styling upgrades include an AC Schnitzer exhaust, a rear diffuser, a Chilli Red rear spoiler extension, JCW C pillar trim, and winglets front, side and rear. It rides on 18 inch Rallye Spoke wheels.

Power comes from a 2.0 litre turbocharged four cylinder petrol engine producing 170 kW and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the front wheels via a seven speed Steptronic gearbox. That’s enough for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman

The Countryman remains the practical, all wheel drive option in the range, pairing a five door body with serious pace. Its 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine sends 233 kW and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) through a seven speed Steptronic transmission to all four wheels, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

A gloss black JCW roof spoiler adds visual punch, while four piston monoblock front brakes, a performance tuned chassis and electric power steering back up the numbers with genuine driving ability.

MINI John Cooper Works Electric

This is where things get genuinely new. The JCW Electric brings all electric performance to the compact three door body for the first time, with up to 400 km (249 miles) of range on a full charge. The electric drivetrain produces 190 kW and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft), enough for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph).

Charging is handled via up to 95 kW DC fast charging, which takes the battery from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes. On an 11 kW AC connection, a full charge takes roughly five hours. The car also gets intelligent chassis software, ventilated disc brakes, electric power steering and 18 inch wheels to match its performance ambitions.

MINI John Cooper Works Aceman

The Aceman applies the same electric formula to a more practical five door layout. It shares its 190 kW and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) output with the Electric hatch, though the extra size brings a slightly slower 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds, with the same 200 km/h (124 mph) top speed.

Range extends to 380 km (236 miles), and the Aceman uses the same 95 kW DC fast charging setup for a 10 to 80 percent top up in about 30 minutes. It rides on 19 inch wheels with a model specific chassis tune and ventilated disc brakes.

MINI John Cooper Works Convertible

Making its South African debut, the JCW Convertible uses the same 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine as the standard Hatch, producing 170 kW and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) through a seven speed automatic gearbox. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and tops out at 245 km/h (152 mph), with combined fuel consumption rated at 6.8 litres per 100 km.

At 3,879 mm long, it seats four and offers up to 215 litres of luggage space depending on roof position. A single joint strut front axle, multi link rear axle, ventilated discs and electric power steering round out the mechanical package, while exclusive Daredevil styling adds 18 inch Rallye Spoke wheels and unique winglets.

Pricing and Availability

The MINI JCW Daredevil Edition arrives in South Africa from July, limited to just 44 units across the five model range:

MINI John Cooper Works Electric – 8 units – R994,200

MINI John Cooper Works Aceman – 8 units – R1,098,700

MINI John Cooper Works Convertible – 8 units – R976,309.80

MINI John Cooper Works Hatch – 10 units – R907,074

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman – 10 units – R1,126,267.80

All prices include VAT and CO2 tax.