One-Off Bugatti Mistral Blanc Éternel Is Made of Porcelain

Most owners of multi-million dollar hypercars go out of their way to protect every panel from the slightest scratch. Bugatti’s new Mistral Blanc Éternel takes that anxiety to another level entirely, swapping out the standard car’s aluminium trim for genuine white porcelain.

A Collaboration With Royal Porcelain Heritage

The one-off Mistral was developed alongside Königliche Porzellan Manufaktur (KPM), a storied porcelain house based in Berlin that traces its roots back to King Frederick the Great of Prussia. That partnership shows up everywhere on this car, starting with a porcelain-white paint finish set off by hand-masked black striping. The lines aren’t just decorative either. They’re meant to echo the digital modelling process Bugatti’s designers used when shaping the Mistral in the first place, and they trace the car’s curves in a way that feels genuinely considered rather than tacked on.

Porcelain Everywhere You Look Inside

Step inside and the KPM influence continues. The speaker grilles, gear selector, window switches and various trim pieces are all crafted from porcelain rather than the usual carbon or aluminium. White leather upholstery ties the cabin together, again finished with the same black pinstripe detailing found on the exterior. One quirky omission: there are no cupholders anywhere in the cabin. Bugatti has compensated in its own way, teaming up with KPM to produce a limited run of 1,000 reusable porcelain coffee cups designed to match the car.

Power From Bugatti’s Final W16 Engine

The Mistral holds the distinction of being the last Bugatti built around the brand’s iconic W16 engine, and the Blanc Éternel edition dresses that eight litre, quad turbo unit in white trim with KPM’s signature sceptre emblem stamped into it. Output remains unchanged from the standard car at 1,578 hp (1,177 kW), enough to send this hypercar from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 439 km/h (273 mph).

Not Bugatti’s First Porcelain Project

This isn’t new territory for Bugatti. Back in 2011 the brand released the Veyron Grand Sport L’Or Blanc, another W16 powered, open top hypercar built with porcelain detailing in collaboration with KPM. It remains a niche pairing, but clearly one Bugatti is happy to revisit roughly once every decade and a half.

Pricing and Availability

Given the Blanc Éternel is a one of one build, Bugatti hasn’t released official pricing. For context, though, the standard Mistral is limited to just 99 units and starts at around £4.2 million (approximately R91,140,000) before options, so a bespoke porcelain edition will sit comfortably above that figure.