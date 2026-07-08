Pagani’s New Huayra 70 Derecho Packs A V12 And Manual

Horacio Pagani turned 70 last year, and the party isn’t over yet. His company is marking the milestone with a trio of special edition Huayras, and the second of these, the Huayra 70 Derecho, has just been revealed ahead of its Goodwood Festival of Speed debut.

A Two Tone Tribute Built for Speed

The Derecho comes from Pagani’s in house Grandi Complicazioni division, the team responsible for the brand’s most bespoke, coach built projects. Described as a “few off creation,” this roadster wears a striking two tone finish that pairs Pearl Orange with deep Blue detailing. According to Pagani, the combination was chosen to create a sense of motion and lightness even while the car is standing still, while also letting the signature fish bone weave of the carbon fibre show through underneath.

The name itself is a nod to a rare and violent straight line windstorm, fitting for a machine built around raw, uninterrupted power.

Details That Set the Derecho Apart

Look closer and the attention to detail becomes obvious. Milled aluminium components wear a Glossy Titanium anodised finish, while a mix of 20 and 21 inch wheels fill out the arches. A pronounced rear wing and a roof mounted air intake, positioned just above the occupants’ heads, complete the exterior’s performance focused look.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed by hand in Ceramic White and Tricolore Blue leather, finished with contrast stitching and touches of Blue carbon fibre throughout. The steering wheel and gear shifter pick up the exterior’s Pearl Orange theme, and “Huayra 70 Derecho” badging on the door panels leaves no doubt as to which of the three cars you’re sitting in.

Power, Performance and a Manual Gearbox

At the heart of the Derecho sits a twin turbo 6.0 litre V12, producing 852 hp (635 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque. Rather than a modern automated setup, Pagani has stuck with a seven speed manual gearbox sending drive to the rear wheels only, a decision that will please purists in an era where manual hypercars are increasingly rare.

That combination of power and old school engagement is enough to push the Derecho to an electronically limited top speed of 350 km/h (218 mph).

Horacio Pagani’s Own Words

Speaking about the reveal, company founder Horacio Pagani reflected on the philosophy behind the car, describing an ongoing commitment to detail and to finding harmony between form and function, comparing the approach to the teachings of Leonardo da Vinci. He called the Goodwood debut a privilege and an opportunity to share the result of that work with fellow car lovers.