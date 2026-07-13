R5 Million Audi RS e-tron GT Performance Arrives in South Africa

Audi South Africa has officially introduced the RS e-tron GT performance, and it carries a significant title: the most powerful production car the brand has ever built. As Audi’s first fully electric RS performance model, this flagship pushes the RS badge into genuinely new territory, blending serious power, sharp engineering and the quattro all-wheel drive system the brand is famous for.

With a system output climbing to 680kW, the RS e-tron GT performance sets a new benchmark for what an Audi road car can do, while still holding onto the brand’s Gran Turismo ethos of pairing outright performance with real world comfort.

Flagship Power and Performance Figures

This is the pinnacle of the RS lineup, built using everything Audi Sport has learned over the years, packed into the most powerful car ever to wear the four rings.

In everyday driving the electric motors produce 550 kW, but switch into Launch Control and that figure jumps to 680 kW. The result is a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds, or 2.5 seconds when Launch Control is engaged, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

Drive is sent through Audi’s quattro system, splitting electric torque between the axles at 409 Nm (302 lb-ft) up front and 590 Nm (435 lb-ft) at the rear. Energy comes from a 105 kWh gross battery pack (97 kWh usable), giving drivers a real world range of between 533 and 592 kilometres, enough for spirited backroad drives as well as long distance trips without constant charging stops.

Keeping all of this in check is an intelligent thermal management system that regulates the battery, motors and cabin temperature, so the performance on offer doesn’t fade after a few hard runs, whether that’s a launch from standstill, a mountain pass or sustained high speed cruising.

Quattro Confidence Meets New Chassis Tech

Quattro has underpinned Audi’s driving dynamics for more than 40 years, and in the RS e-tron GT performance that philosophy has been taken further than ever, combining smart all-wheel drive with the latest chassis hardware for extra precision and control.

Adaptive air suspension comes standard, using an electronically controlled two-chamber, two-valve setup with continuously variable damping at each corner. Audi drive select lets the driver adjust ride height and suspension feel to suit the moment, from relaxed cruising to focused backroad attacks. At higher speeds the car automatically drops itself to cut drag and improve stability.

A feature unique to this model is RS Performance mode, which coordinates the powertrain, suspension, torque split, aero and cooling systems together to unlock the car’s full potential on demanding roads, while keeping things composed even under sustained hard driving.

There’s also Push to Pass, which briefly adds an extra 70kW of power for up to ten seconds at the press of a button, giving an instant surge for overtaking or firing out of a corner.

Design That Signals Its RS Status

Every line on the RS e-tron GT performance has been shaped with intent, balancing head turning presence with genuine aerodynamic function, resulting in a Gran Turismo that looks as purposeful as it drives.

South African buyers get a choice of nine exterior colours, including newcomers Arkona White, Bedford Green Metallic, Progressive Red Metallic and Nimbus Grey Pearl, with Audi exclusive offering an almost endless list of bespoke finishes for those who want something truly one off.

Standard exterior includes a body coloured Singleframe grille, body coloured front air ducts and mirror housings, black window trims and Polar White Audi rings for a clean, understated RS look.

Black Styling package (optional) swaps in gloss black front air ducts and rear diffuser channels, Anthracite Grey rings, and a choice of gloss black, gloss carbon or matte carbon camouflage mirror housings for a more aggressive stance.

Gloss Carbon package (optional) replaces the front air ducts, rear diffuser channels and door trim inlays with gloss carbon fibre, again with a choice of mirror housing finishes.

Matte Carbon Camouflage package (optional) is a first for Audi, made from crushed carbon fibre set in resin so that every panel has a one of a kind pattern. It covers the same areas as the Gloss Carbon package and can also be paired with any of the three mirror housing finishes.

Standard 21 inch Audi Sport alloy wheels are the largest offered on the model, paired with ceramic brakes and gloss red calipers as standard (gloss Anthracite Grey calipers are available for those wanting a more subtle look). The carbon fibre reinforced ceramic setup brings strong heat dissipation, less unsprung weight and long term durability.

Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, dynamic sequencing indicators and selective beam masking round out the lighting package, with the laser light extending visibility significantly further at higher speeds.

A panoramic tinted glass roof is standard, running from the windscreen to the rear window, with an optional switchable transparency version also available. For a sportier look, buyers can specify a carbon fibre roof in gloss or dark matte finish, which also helps trim overall weight.

A Cabin Built Around the Driver

Inside, the RS e-tron GT performance reflects Audi Sport’s usual obsession with detail. Fine Nappa leather, Dinamica microfibre, Graphite Grey inlays and stainless steel pedals combine with ambient lighting for a cabin that feels every bit as special as the exterior suggests.

Sport Seats Pro come standard, with illuminated RS badging on the head restraints, electric adjustment, pneumatic side bolsters, heating, ventilation and memory settings for the seat, steering wheel and mirrors.

The rear seats haven’t been forgotten either, with shaped outer positions, a centre seat and a 40:20:40 split folding backrest keeping things practical.

For buyers wanting more individuality, optional RS Design Packages in Red or Grey add contrast stitched Nappa leather, Dinamica trim, coloured seatbelts and extra RS detailing, while Audi exclusive offers full customisation of colours, materials and finishes.

Tech and Driver Assistance on Board

An RS specific layout for Audi’s virtual cockpit plus puts key information front and centre, backed up by a head up display so the driver’s eyes stay on the road. MMI navigation plus, MMI touch, Audi connect services, Audi connect emergency call, and smartphone integration via the Audi phone box keep occupants connected throughout the journey, while a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System handles the audio.

On the assistance side, Remote Park Assist Plus lets the car park itself in and out of spaces using the myAudi app, with 12 ultrasonic sensors handling the monitoring. Add in Park Assist Plus, Surround View Cameras and Power Steering Plus, and manoeuvring this large flagship becomes far less of a chore.

Safety tech includes Lane Departure Warning, Side Assist with Exit Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Assist, tyre pressure monitoring and a full airbag suite, all working quietly in the background.

Charging and Everyday Usability

Built on an 800 volt electrical architecture, the RS e-tron GT performance supports DC fast charging up to 320kW, enabling a 10 to 80 percent charge in around 18 minutes under ideal conditions. An 11kW onboard AC charger covers home and workplace charging.

Combined with a range of up to 592 kilometres, the car is just as capable of a daily commute as it is a long haul road trip, staying true to its Gran Turismo brief.

Standard charging equipment includes the e-tron charging system compact, wall mount clip, a second charging port, Mode 3 public charging cable, a South African domestic connector and an industrial CEE 32A connector, with two further industrial connectors offered as options.

Pricing and Warranty

The Audi RS e-tron GT performance 550kW is priced at R4,906,100 and is available to order through Audi e-tron dealerships across South Africa.

Every RS e-tron GT performance comes with a 5 year/100,000 km Audi Freeway Plan, an 8 year/160,000 km high voltage battery warranty, and access to Audi Financial Services for those looking to finance their purchase.