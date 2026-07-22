Range Rover GT Takes Shape Ahead of 2027 Launch

Range Rover is preparing to expand its line-up with an all-new electric flagship aimed at buyers who want grand touring comfort wrapped in a far more dynamic package. Expected to arrive in 2027, the new Range Rover GT will introduce a fresh design direction for the brand while combining long-distance refinement, cutting-edge technology and all-electric performance.

A New Direction for Range Rover Design

Positioned above the Range Rover Velar, the GT has been developed as a spacious yet sporting SUV with a distinctive fastback silhouette. While it retains familiar Range Rover styling cues, its lower stance, sweeping roofline and sharply raked rear window give it a far more athletic appearance than any previous model wearing the badge.

The aerodynamic profile is not purely for aesthetics either. The streamlined body has been carefully shaped to improve efficiency, helping maximise driving range while reducing wind noise at motorway speeds.

A substantial battery pack mounted beneath the floor also lowers the centre of gravity, promising improved handling and a more engaging driving experience than traditional Range Rover SUVs. Large alloy wheels, slim lighting elements and clean body surfacing complete what is expected to become the brand’s most performance-focused design to date.

Minimalist Interior Focuses on Luxury and Refinement

Inside, the Range Rover GT adopts an even cleaner approach than existing models. The dashboard features strong horizontal lines with an elegant full-width air vent integrated into the design, while ambient lighting creates a sophisticated atmosphere throughout the cabin.

Premium materials dominate the interior, including fabric-covered dashboard surfaces that cleverly allow audio to pass through hidden speakers. Metallic accents have been kept subtle, maintaining the understated luxury that has become a hallmark of the Range Rover brand.

Physical buttons have been reduced significantly, with only essential controls remaining on the steering wheel and centre armrest. Most vehicle functions are handled through a new operating system designed to respond more naturally to voice commands and everyday conversation.

Technology Without Overcomplication

Rather than fitting an oversized display simply for the sake of it, Range Rover has opted for a 13-inch OLED touchscreen that works alongside a fully digital driver’s display and a standard head-up display.

Each screen has a dedicated role, ensuring information is presented where it is most useful instead of duplicating content across multiple displays. The result is a cleaner, less distracting driving environment that remains easy to use.

A raised centre console separates the driver and front passenger, incorporating concealed wireless charging pads beneath a translucent sliding cover that softly illuminates compatible smartphones while charging.

Spacious Cabin Despite Coupe Styling

Despite its dramatically sloping roofline, the GT has been engineered to offer generous rear passenger accommodation.

Buyers will be able to choose between a traditional five-seat layout or a more luxurious four-seat configuration designed for long-distance touring. Rear passengers benefit from generous legroom, while a panoramic glass roof, the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover, enhances the feeling of space inside.

In the four-seat model, rear occupants receive individual heated and ventilated seats with their own touchscreen climate controls, wireless charging pads and retractable cupholders. Five-seat versions relocate the climate controls to the rear of the front centre console.

Practicality has not been forgotten either, with all seats folding flat to maximise luggage capacity.

Premium Materials Meet Everyday Comfort

The GT introduces seats upholstered in Ultrafabric, a lightweight material designed to replicate the feel of leather while offering greater flexibility and improved resistance to temperature extremes.

According to Range Rover, the new grand tourer has been engineered to deliver exceptional refinement, with development focused on creating one of the quietest cabins in its class. Engineers claim conversations between front and rear occupants remain effortless even at sustained high-speed cruising, highlighting the emphasis placed on comfort and noise suppression.

New Electric Platform Underpins the GT

Beneath the bodywork sits JLR’s all-new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA), a platform originally conceived exclusively for battery-electric vehicles.

Although hybrid variants are expected to join the wider EMA family at a later stage, the Range Rover GT will launch as a fully electric model. The architecture has been developed specifically for medium-sized premium SUVs and will also underpin several future JLR products.

Many of the technologies debuting in the upcoming Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric will carry over to the GT, including its battery systems, electric drive units, thermal management hardware and advanced vehicle software.