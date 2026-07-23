Rare Yellow Porsche Carrera GT Sold for More Than 10 Times Its Original Price

The Porsche Carrera GT has firmly established itself as one of the greatest analogue supercars ever built, but one particularly rare example listed on Bring a Trailer attracted even more attention than usual.

This 2005 Porsche Carrera GT sold for $4,568,000 (approx. R75 million) which is more than ten times its original sticker price of $448,300, highlighting just how dramatically values of the legendary V10-powered halo car have climbed over the past two decades.

One of 1,270 Carrera GTs Ever Built

Porsche built just 1,270 Carrera GTs during the model’s four-year production run between 2003 and 2006, making every example highly collectible today.

What makes this particular car even more desirable is its colour.

Delivered new to Sonnen Porsche in Mill Valley, California, it is believed to be one of only around 44 Carrera GTs finished in Fayence Yellow for the North American market, making it one of the rarest factory colour combinations available on the model.

A Naturally Aspirated V10 Masterpiece

Power comes from Porsche’s iconic 5.7-litre naturally aspirated V10, producing 605 hp (451 kW) and 590 Nm (435 lb-ft) of torque. Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, helping cement the Carrera GT’s reputation as one of the most engaging driver’s cars ever produced.

The lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque, ceramic composite brakes, pushrod suspension and race-inspired engineering were all derived from Porsche’s motorsport programmes, creating a machine that still feels remarkably special more than 20 years later.

Despite fierce competition from modern hypercars, the Carrera GT remains one of the last truly analogue supercars, offering no dual-clutch transmission, hybrid assistance or electronic driving modes to dilute the experience.

Collectors Continue to Drive Prices Higher

The collector car market has seen Carrera GT values surge in recent years, particularly for low-mileage cars with exceptional provenance or rare factory specifications.

While GT Silver remains the most common colour, rare shades such as Fayence Yellow have become increasingly sought after, often commanding substantial premiums over more conventional examples.

If bidding continues at its current pace, this Carrera GT will comfortably exceed ten times its original sticker price, underlining the enduring appeal of one of Porsche’s greatest creations.