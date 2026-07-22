Rezvani Dune Is A Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Taken To New Extremes

Long before anyone had heard of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, the Volkswagen Group was already experimenting with the idea of a supercar built for loose surfaces. More than a decade later, that same spirit has resurfaced, only this time it has nothing to do with the Group at all.

Rezvani Turns The Huracán Into Something Unrecognisable

California-based tuning outfit Rezvani Motors has taken a standard Huracán and reworked it into a machine so different from the donor car that most people would struggle to identify what lies beneath. Called the Dune, this rugged creation makes even the Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar look conservative by comparison. It has a post-apocalyptic presence and it makes no apologies for that.

The entire widebody kit has been rebuilt from carbon fibre, complete with a roof-mounted scoop that hints at the mechanical changes hiding underneath. Where the factory Sterrato added a modest 1.7 inch lift over a standard Huracán, Rezvani has gone considerably further, raising the Dune’s ride height by an additional 4.5 inches. Chunky 31 inch all-terrain tyres, the kind normally reserved for off-road trucks, complete the transformation and leave no doubt about this car’s intentions.

What’s Under The Bodywork

The 5.2 litre naturally aspirated V10 remains in place behind the seats, but Rezvani hasn’t left it untouched. Working alongside VF Engineering, the company bolted on a supercharger, lifting output to 800 hp, a jump of nearly 200 hp over the standard Sterrato. Rezvani hasn’t confirmed torque figures yet, but given the factory car produces 559 Nm (413 lb-ft), a meaningful increase should be expected once final numbers are released.

Limited Numbers And An Open Order Book

Only seven examples of the Dune will be built, and Rezvani has already opened its order book. Securing a build slot requires a refundable deposit of $1,500 (approximately R24,690), though the final price hasn’t been published since every car will be built according to the buyer’s specification.

Source: Motor1