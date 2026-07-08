Updated Land Rover Defender Octa Loses Power But Gains More Sound

Land Rover has lifted the covers off its updated 2027 Defender Octa, bringing fresh colour choices, new trim options and one significant change under the bonnet. Orders are open now, with the first examples expected to reach customers in a couple months time.

A Smaller Punch From The V8

The biggest talking point around this update is a drop in output. Emissions rules under the Euro 6b standard have forced Land Rover to dial back the Octa’s twin turbo V8, and the result is a 93 hp (69 kW) cut compared to the outgoing 2026 model. Peak power now sits at 532 hp (397 kW).

Despite losing nearly 100 horsepower, the numbers on paper barely change. Torque remains untouched at 750 Nm (553 lb ft), and the sprint from 0 to 62 mph has only grown by two tenths of a second, now taking 4.2 seconds rather than 4.0.

Mild Hybrid Assistance And A New Exhaust Note

To help offset the reduction in outright grunt, the BMW sourced V8 now runs a mild hybrid system, designed mainly to smooth out low speed driving and take some of the strain off the combustion engine during light throttle use. Land Rover has also revised the exhaust system, and rather than simply being a byproduct of emissions compliance, the brand claims this change actually makes the V8 sound more charismatic than before.

Fresh Colours And A Tougher Finish

Buyers will now be able to specify their Octa in a new matte shade called Patagonia White, along with Woolston Green, a colour lifted straight from the standard Defender lineup.

The range topping Octa Black also picks up a new option in the form of a chopped carbon fibre exterior package, a first for this model. Across every colour, customers can now add a gloss protective film that includes self healing properties, meaning small scratches gradually disappear over time while the film also adds extra resistance against light knocks and scrapes.

Public Debut At Goodwood

The updated Defender Octa will make its first public appearance at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, sitting alongside the wider Defender family, which has also received its own round of updates this year.