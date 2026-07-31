Viola Purple Porsche 911 GT2 RS Sells For A Staggering $1 Million

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS has reached rare territory at auction, with a remarkably low-mileage example climbing to the $1 million (R16.53 million) mark in the United States.

While the latest 911 GT3 RS has moved Porsche’s track-focused formula forward with far more sophisticated aerodynamics, the previous-generation GT2 RS still has one very important number on its side: power. With 700 hp (522 kW) on tap, the 991-generation flagship remains one of the most serious road-going 911s ever built.

That reputation, combined with an unusual specification and barely any mileage, has turned this particular example into a seven-figure collector car.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Reaches $1 Million

The 991-generation GT2 RS has been highly desirable for years, but this example stands apart.

The Viola Purple Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS appeared on Bring a Trailer showing just 593 miles (954 km), making it effectively delivery-mileage by modern collector-car standards. The bidding reached the $1 million (R16.53 million) level, putting it among the most valuable examples of the generation to appear publicly.

Its mileage is only part of the story. The car was ordered with Porsche’s desirable Weissach Package, an option that originally cost $18,000. The package added a collection of lightweight components aimed at shaving weight and making an already extreme GT2 RS even more focused.

Paint To Sample Viola Purple Metallic Makes It Stand Out

Specification has become increasingly important in the collector Porsche market, and this GT2 RS certainly isn’t subtle.

Rather than one of the more conventional colours available for the model, the original buyer selected Viola Purple Metallic through Porsche’s Paint to Sample programme.

Rare Porsche GT cars in unusual factory colours have developed a strong following, particularly when the specification is paired with exceptionally low mileage. A purple GT2 RS isn’t going to suit every garage, but that’s arguably part of its appeal. There simply aren’t many cars configured like this one.

The car was also offered with its owner’s manual, fitted car cover and supporting documentation, along with a clean New York title.

A Matching Purple Theme Inside

The unusual specification continues into the cabin.

Its carbon fibre full bucket seats are finished with purple and white centre inserts, bringing some of the exterior colour into the interior. Interestingly, the purple upholstery isn’t an exact match for the Viola Purple Metallic bodywork, giving the cabin its own distinctive look.

With fewer than 1,000 km showing on the odometer, there has been very little opportunity for wear to develop. As a result, the cabin presents much like you’d expect from a GT2 RS that has spent most of its life being preserved rather than driven.

700 HP (522 kW) Twin-Turbo Flat-Six

Behind the rear axle sits the engine that made the 991 GT2 RS such a monster when it arrived.

Its 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six produces 700 hp (522 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, all sent to the rear wheels through Porsche’s seven-speed PDK transmission.

For years, that output made the GT2 RS the undisputed heavyweight of Porsche’s road-car range. Even as newer models introduced increasingly advanced chassis technology, active aerodynamics and electrified assistance, the 991 GT2 RS retained its reputation for combining huge straight-line performance with genuine track capability.

It also remains dramatically more powerful than the naturally aspirated 992 GT3 RS, which produces 518 hp (386 kW).

The 991 GT2 RS Is Becoming A Serious Collector Car

The seven-figure valuation is another indication that exceptional 991 GT2 RS examples are moving beyond ordinary used-performance-car territory.

Mileage, specification, condition and provenance increasingly separate the best cars from the rest of the market. This example effectively ticks every important box: fewer than 1,000 km travelled, the Weissach Package, Paint to Sample bodywork and an unusual interior specification.

Attention is also beginning to turn towards Porsche’s eventual successor.

A new-generation 911 GT2 RS has been widely anticipated, with development cars already suggesting that Porsche intends to push the formula significantly further. Until that car arrives, however, the 991 remains the most recent production GT2 RS and one of the most powerful and intimidating 911s ever offered.

For collectors, that combination is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.