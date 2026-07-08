Zenvo’s New Aurora Tur Hypercars Set for Goodwood Reveal

Danish hypercar builder Zenvo Automotive is heading back to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, this time with two brand new Aurora Tur prototypes making their global debut on the hill. The reveal, set for Thursday, is a major step in the brand’s journey toward full Aurora production, with first customer cars now targeted for 2027.

Aurora Heads to the UK for Goodwood

After wrapping up final prep work at Zenvo’s factory in Præstø, Denmark, the two Aurora Tur prototypes and a single Aurora Agil show car have made their way across to the UK for the festival, which runs from 9 to 12 July. It is a fitting follow up to last year’s outing, when Aurora made its first dynamic run up the famous hillclimb.

Why Aurora Matters So Much to Zenvo

In Zenvo’s 19 year history, nothing has carried quite as much weight as Aurora. The car represents a clean sheet approach for the brand, built on an entirely new platform and powered by what the company calls the most powerful V12 ever fitted to a production car. The goal was to blend serious performance with genuine usability and driver enjoyment, all wrapped in a design philosophy rooted in Danish ideas of clarity and purpose.

Executive Chairman Jens Sverdrup explained that Aurora is the car that charts the course for where Zenvo goes next. He described it as a hypercar built around real driving pleasure, where every component is designed to serve the experience for both driver and passenger. He also pointed to Aurora as a balancing act of extremes, bringing together power, low weight, technical ambition, emotion and everyday usability in a way that reflects the brand’s Scandinavian identity. Seeing the cars finally come together ahead of customer deliveries next year, he said, is a genuinely special milestone.

CEO and CTO Jon Gunner echoed that sentiment, calling the Aurora programme an extraordinary undertaking for the entire team. He highlighted how much attention went into making every part of the car pull its weight, from the chassis and componentry through to the V12 engine, its sound, and how it all comes together from behind the wheel. Getting these latest cars ready for Goodwood, he added, is a clear sign of how far the project has progressed and offers the public a first real look at the engineering effort behind it.

Under the Skin of the Zenvo Aurora

Every Aurora is designed, engineered and hand built in Denmark. At the heart of the car sits an entirely new 6.6 litre quad turbocharged V12, developed alongside MAHLE Powertrain. Zenvo is targeting 1,250 hp (932 kW) from the engine alone, spinning all the way to a 9,800 rpm redline, figures that would make it the most powerful V12 ever offered in a road going car.

That engine is then paired with a lightweight triple electric motor setup, pushing combined output up to a targeted 1,850 hp (1,380 kW) depending on which variant you choose.

Two Flavours of Aurora

Buyers will be able to choose between two distinct versions of the car. The Agil is the lighter, more track focused option while still remaining fully road legal, while the Tur takes a more classic grand touring approach, built on the same underlying platform. Production numbers will be tightly limited, and Zenvo is still working toward first customer deliveries in the second half of 2027.