Aston Martin Revives Iconic Paint Colours With Five One-Off Heritage Edition Models

Aston Martin Newport Beach has teamed up with Q by Aston Martin to create an exclusive collection of five bespoke Heritage Edition sports cars, each paying tribute to some of the British marque’s most celebrated paint colours from the 1960s and 1970s.

Limited to just five unique commissions, the collection combines revived heritage paint finishes with modern craftsmanship and bespoke detailing, showcasing what is possible through Aston Martin’s exclusive personalisation programme.

Five Classic Colours Return for 2027

Available exclusively through Aston Martin Newport Beach, the Heritage Edition range consists of five 2027 model year Aston Martin sports cars, each finished in a painstakingly recreated historic colour using the company’s latest paint technology.

Every model also receives a selection of bespoke Q by Aston Martin touches, including:

Special perforated fluted seats, making their debut in the latest Vantage and Vanquish.

Heritage Aston Martin logo embroidery on the centre armrest.

Exclusive Heritage Edition sill plates.

Dark Walnut Open Pore wood inlays on the DB12 Coupe, DB12 Volante and Vanquish.

According to Aston Martin Newport Beach General Manager Jeff West, the collection celebrates colours that helped define one of the brand’s most iconic eras while pairing them with its latest generation of high-performance sports cars.

DB12 Volante in Pale Primrose

The DB12 Volante is finished in Pale Primrose, one of Aston Martin’s most recognisable historic shades. The colour originally gained prominence on the cover of the 1958 DB4 brochure before later inspiring the famous Corgi Aston Martin model that evolved into the legendary James Bond DB5 toy.

Power comes from Aston Martin’s hand-built 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 671 hp (500 kW). As the brand’s Super Tourer convertible, it blends effortless performance with refined open-top driving.

DB12 Coupe in Pacific Blue

For the DB12 Coupe, Q by Aston Martin has revived Pacific Blue, a colour first offered on the DB4 before appearing on both the DB5 and DB6.

Using an original DB6 colour sample as reference, the design team recreated the classic finish for today’s model while preserving its period-correct appearance.

Like the Volante, the coupe is powered by the 671 hp (500 kW) twin-turbocharged V8, delivering strong performance while maintaining its grand touring character.

Vanquish Coupe in Tudor Green

The flagship Vanquish receives a striking Tudor Green finish, a metallic shade closely associated with Aston Martin models from the 1970s.

Beneath the bonnet sits Aston Martin’s new 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 producing 824 hp (614 kW).

Performance is equally impressive, with a top speed of 344 km/h (214 mph), making it the fastest car in this Heritage Edition collection.

Vantage Coupe in Winchester Blue

The Vantage Coupe wears Winchester Blue, one of several colours inspired by historic British towns that appeared throughout the 1970s. It became particularly well known on the legendary V8 Vantage, making it a fitting choice for today’s performance-focused model.

Power comes from a 656 hp (489 kW) twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, delivering sharper handling, quicker responses and even greater driver engagement.

Vantage Roadster in Mink Silver

Completing the collection is the Vantage Roadster, finished in elegant Mink Silver.

The colour takes inspiration from the subtle metallic finishes that became popular on the DB6 during the 1960s, with more than 100 examples originally leaving the factory in this distinctive shade.

Like the coupe, the Roadster produces 656 hp (489 kW) from its twin-turbocharged V8, while its electrically folding roof adds open-air thrills without compromising performance.

Q by Aston Martin Demonstrates Its Bespoke Capabilities

The Heritage Edition collection highlights the extensive possibilities offered through Q by Aston Martin, the manufacturer’s bespoke personalisation division.

Working directly with customers, the team transforms individual concepts into fully bespoke vehicles by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering and design.

Each of the five Heritage Edition models is a genuine one-of-one commission and will be sold exclusively through Aston Martin Newport Beach.