Is BMW Working On M2 CS xDrive Or Maybe Manual CS?

BMW M2 CSL rendering

BMW’s G87 M2 lineup has grown steadily since launch, offering buyers a traditional rear wheel drive model, the recently introduced xDrive derivative and the more focused M2 CS. However, fresh spy footage suggests the German brand may not be finished expanding the range just yet.

A camouflaged prototype recently spotted during testing (seen in video below) has sparked speculation that BMW is developing another performance-focused version of its compact coupe before production eventually comes to an end.

Camouflaged Prototype Raises Questions

Although the M2 CS has already been officially unveiled, the latest development car features camouflage covering both the front and rear sections. That immediately raises the question of why BMW would disguise a model that’s already on sale.

Interestingly, the test vehicle does not wear the aggressive M Performance Track Package components available for the standard M2, nor does it feature the extreme aerodynamic additions seen on cars like the M4 CSL. This suggests BMW could be testing something mechanically different rather than simply evaluating cosmetic changes.

Could An M2 CS Handschalter Be On The Way?

One theory is that BMW could be preparing a manual-only version of the M2 CS.

Such a model would likely prioritise driver engagement over outright performance, pairing the sharper CS chassis setup with slightly reduced power to accommodate a six speed manual gearbox. BMW has already demonstrated there is strong demand for enthusiast-focused limited editions, making a manual CS an attractive send-off for the current generation.

A special edition like this would also mirror Porsche’s strategy of extending a model’s lifecycle with multiple enthusiast-oriented variants.

M2 CS xDrive Is Another Possibility

There’s another explanation that may be even more likely.

BMW only recently introduced xDrive to the M2 lineup for the 2027 model year, and this prototype could represent an all wheel drive version of the M2 CS. Combining the extra grip of xDrive with the CS’s enhanced performance could create the quickest and most capable M2 ever built.

With the current M3 entering the latter stages of its lifecycle, BMW may feel there is now enough room in the lineup for an even faster M2 without overlapping too heavily with its larger sibling.

Don’t Expect An Official Reveal Soon

Whatever BMW is developing, it is unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

The updated 2027 M2 range has only just begun rolling out, meaning any additional derivatives are still some way off. If this prototype turns out to be an xDrive M2 CS, an unveiling sometime during 2027 seems realistic. Should BMW instead be planning a manual CS as a farewell edition, enthusiasts may need to wait until 2028.

With the G87 proving to be one of BMW M’s strongest-selling models despite its divisive styling, it makes sense for the company to continue expanding the range before eventually handing the baton to the next generation of M cars.

What This Means For BMW M

BMW knows the transition to its next era of performance cars will be closely watched. Even though future M models will continue to include petrol-powered options alongside electrified offerings, the G87 has built a loyal following and remains one of the brand’s biggest success stories.

Adding one or two final special editions would allow BMW to capitalise on that popularity while giving enthusiasts even more reasons to celebrate the current generation before it bows out.