Lamborghini Revuelto Miura 60° Homage Pays Tribute to an Iconic Supercar

Lamborghini is marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary Miura with a highly exclusive version of its flagship plug-in hybrid supercar. Called the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, the special edition will be limited to just 99 examples worldwide through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalisation programme in collaboration with Centro Stile.

The model will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week at the Lamborghini Lounge in California.

A Modern Interpretation of a Groundbreaking Classic

First revealed in 1966, the Miura is widely regarded as the world’s first true supercar. Its revolutionary mid-engine layout, dramatic styling and naturally aspirated V12 helped redefine the high-performance car segment.

Producing 385 hp (283 kW) in its most powerful specification, the Miura was capable of exceeding 290 km/h (180 mph), remarkable figures for its era. More importantly, its striking design cemented its place as one of Lamborghini’s most celebrated creations.

The new Revuelto Miura 60° Homage takes inspiration from that automotive icon by blending historic styling themes with Lamborghini’s latest High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) technology.

According to Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the limited edition celebrates an important chapter in the company’s history while showcasing the virtually limitless customisation possibilities available through the Ad Personam programme.

Nine Historic Colours and Exclusive Liveries

Owners can choose from nine exterior colours inspired by original Miura paint finishes:

Rosso Arancio

Arancio

Giallo

Verde Scandal

Verde Metallic

Blu Tahiti

Blu Notte

Nero Noctis

Bianco Monocerus

The special edition is also offered with two exclusive heritage-inspired liveries featuring contrasting lower bodywork, echoing one of the Miura’s signature design elements.

Customers can select either:

Oro Elios with Altanero Shiny Gold wheels

Grigio Nimbus with Altanero Matt Titanium Diamond wheels

Additional details include a dedicated Miura 60 emblem above the Revuelto side script, a gloss black Lamborghini rear badge, gloss black brake calipers and matte black exhaust finishers.

Cabin Inspired by the Original Miura

Inside, Lamborghini has recreated several design themes from the classic Miura.

The Classica-trimmed seats feature a modern interpretation of the original “cannelloni” stitching pattern, while premium leather extends across the centre tunnel, door panels and rear bulkhead.

A unique “Miura 60” embroidered logo sits between the seats, highlighting the car’s limited-production status.

Collectors fortunate enough to own an original Miura can also work with Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department to recreate the exact colour combination of their historic car, even if it falls outside the nine standard heritage colours.

Every example also receives a dedicated carbon-fibre plaque on the driver’s side displaying the inscription:

“Miura 60° – Serie Speciale 1 di 99”