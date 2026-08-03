New Hennessey Blackbird Is A Manual V8 Hypercar Built For Drivers

Hennessey has taken a very different approach with its latest creation. Instead of chasing ever higher power figures or adding hybrid technology, the new Blackbird has been designed around one goal: delivering one of the most engaging driving experiences possible.

Inspired by the iconic SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance aircraft, this limited production hypercar combines a naturally aspirated V8, manual gearbox and lightweight construction into a package that prioritises driver involvement over outright numbers.

A Hypercar Built Around The Driver

Unlike the Venom F5, which focuses on outright speed, the Blackbird is aimed at enthusiasts who want a more emotional connection with the car.

Power comes from a brand-new naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 developed alongside Ilmor Engineering. Hennessey is targeting between 800 and 850 hp (597 to 634 kW) while allowing the engine to rev beyond 9,000 rpm.

Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed gated manual transmission, with no hybrid assistance or turbochargers to dilute the experience.

Serious Performance Without Chasing Records

Although outright speed wasn’t the primary objective, the numbers remain seriously impressive.

Hennessey estimates:

0 to 97 km/h (60 mph): 2.5 seconds

Top speed: 354 km/h (220 mph)

A bespoke carbon monocoque, full carbon-fibre bodywork and a target weight of under 1,360 kg (3,000 lbs) should ensure performance matches the impressive specifications. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, adaptive suspension, ABS and traction control all come as standard.

Inspired By The Legendary SR-71 Blackbird

The aircraft influence extends well beyond the name.

The long, low silhouette, sharp body lines and active vertical rear stabilisers all pay tribute to the famous Lockheed SR-71. Those stabilisers automatically deploy at 114 km/h (71 mph) and rotate to ±71 degrees, creating one of the most distinctive design features on the car.

Other aviation-inspired touches include:

Bell X-1 inspired quad diamond exhaust outlets

Formula One style side pods

LMP1-inspired aerodynamic winglets

Optional glass roof inspired by the SR-71 canopy

The result is a hypercar that looks unlike anything else currently on sale.

An Interior That Rejects Digital Distractions

Perhaps the most refreshing aspect of the Blackbird is inside.

Instead of multiple displays and touchscreens, Hennessey has focused on physical interaction.

Highlights include:

Large analogue central tachometer

Six-speed gated shifter with exposed linkage

Traditional ignition key

No visible infotainment screen

No steering wheel buttons

Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are handled through the driver’s smartphone, which integrates discreetly into the cabin without dominating the interior.

Designed To Be Driven Long Distances

Unlike many extreme hypercars, the Blackbird has genuine touring ability.

Hennessey says owners should comfortably cover more than 1,287 km (800 miles) in a single day thanks to:

Larger cabin than the Venom F5

Adaptive suspension

Four cup holders

Luggage space for two carry-on bags

Additional interior storage

Improved visibility and refinement

The company wanted a hypercar that feels just as comfortable on cross-country road trips as it does on mountain passes.

Production Limited To Just 71 Cars

Only 71 examples of the Hennessey Blackbird will be built worldwide.

Pricing starts from $2.5 million (approximately R41.48 million) before taxes, with customer deliveries expected between 2029 and 2030. Hennessey has already allocated more than two-thirds of the production run ahead of the car’s public debut.

The Blackbird will be designed, engineered and built entirely in Texas.