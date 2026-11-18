The 1964 Shelby Cobra that Ken Miles rebuilt to take on Chevrolet’s Corvette Grand Sports is heading to auction. Mecum estimates the one-off prototype, chassis CSX2196, could sell for more than US$25 million (R423 million) when it crosses the block in Kissimmee, Florida, on 16 January 2027. It’s listed as Lot R919 at the auction, which runs from 5 to 17 January.

How Ken Miles Rebuilt the Shelby Cobra After Sebring

CSX2196 began life as a 289-style roadster with a Ford 427 V8. It raced for Shelby American at the 1964 12 Hours of Sebring, then went back to the workshop for a far more ambitious rebuild. Miles and the Shelby team stripped it down to the frame rails, stretched the chassis by three inches (76 mm) and added bracing derived from the Daytona Coupe. Mecum describes it as the only Cobra roadster built around that chassis design.

The Cobra has covered just 4,096 miles (6,592 km) from new. According to Mecum, it still has its original chassis, body and engine, along with its factory chassis tag. Legendary Motorcar spent four years returning it to its 1964 Nassau race specification, using original or unused period parts, right down to the Goodyear Blue Streak tyres.

Why This Shelby Cobra Is Called the Flip-Top

Both ends of the hand-built aluminium body hinge open, giving the crew access to the mechanicals and giving the car its Flip-Top nickname. Under the front bodywork sits an aluminium Ford side-oiler V8 built by engine specialist Mose Nowland. The thicker cylinder sleeves required by the aluminium block reduced its actual capacity to 390 cubic inches (6.4 litres).

With rare 58 mm Weber carburettors, the V8 made more than 500 hp (373 kW). The whole car weighed around 816 kg. At Nassau Speed Week, the Cobra put that power-to-weight ratio to work, pulling eight seconds clear on the opening lap against a field that included Corvette Grand Sports, Ford GT40s and a Ferrari 275 Comp Speciale. Decades later, the restored Cobra appeared at Pebble Beach and won its class at Amelia Island.